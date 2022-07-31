Paul Manafort says Michael Cohen spied on the Trump campaign





The Trump campaign was actually being spied on in 2016, claims former Trump campaign chairman and convicted felon Paul Manafort in his upcoming book. It just wasn’t by anyone Trump accused of doing it on Twitter.

Instead, writes Manafort, it was Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who made himself an administrator of the campaign server in an effort to make himself relevant within the campaign. The result gave him full access to all emails sent by campaign staffers. As Manafort wrote, he had access to everyone’s communications. He had knowledge and he would sit in his office, gaining knowledge by spying on the countryside.

This revelation came in Manafort’s forthcoming book, Political Prisoner: Persecuted, Prosecuted but Not Silenced, of which Vox obtained a copy.

In the book, Manafort claims that Cohen approached him uninvited with this stunning statement in the spring of 2016 to inform about the activities of Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski denouncing Manafort to the press. The pair had been in a protracted and largely chronic power struggle for control of the campaign, which ultimately resulted in Lewandowski being fired and escorted out of Trump Tower by security.

In a statement to Vox, Cohen denied the allegations. Unsurprisingly, Manafort twists the truth. I requested administrative access to Corey Lewandowski’s campaign email address only after he was fired. The goal was to prove to Trump that it was Corey who leaked negative information about Jared and Ivanka to the press. The information was located and given to Donald.

Cohen, who spent more than a decade as Trump’s lawyer, has since spoken out against the former president and become a vocal critic. The longtime Trump repairman, who notoriously paid porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up his sexual relationship with Trump, was caught up in the Mueller investigation and pleaded guilty to eight counts of fraud and campaign finance violations in 2018.

The accusation is the rare piece of interesting information in what is mostly a self-aggrandizing rant that is often repetitive and sometimes prone to basic factual errors in the discussion of the Access Hollywood scandal. There are references to both Billie Bush and Billy Bush on the same page. Instead of a memoir, it seems designed to make Manafort a martyr in the eyes of Fox News viewers, a Nathan Hale in a Brioni suit who only regretted having a life to give in Donald Trump’s name.

Manafort describes spending his days in prison devoted entirely to consuming MAGA media. In a prison where Manafort had access to a television, he describes starting his days with Fox and Friends and ending with the full prime-time Fox News lineup. At another, relying solely on radio, he describes developing a real fondness for Dan Bongino and his disappointment at not being able to find a station that played my friends Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham. His zeal is not limited to Fox News personalities. In fact, he says that through his frequent advertisements in the conservative media, Mike Lindell became my surrogate family and that he dreamed every night of having his own My Pillows in prison.

A longtime power lobbyist in Washington who spent a decade working in Ukraine on behalf of ousted President Viktor Yanukovych and previously represented a host of other unsavory foreign leaders ranging from Philippines Ferdinand Marcos to Zaire Mobutu Sese Seko, Manafort has joined the Trump campaign in March 2016 and took full control after Lewandowski was ousted. He lasted just three months before resigning in August, under scrutiny for his ties to Russia through his work in Ukraine.

Eventually, thanks to the Mueller investigation (the one that Manafort says was actually led by Robert Mueller’s assistant deputy, Andrew Weissman, because, according to him, without evidence, Mueller suffered from an advanced stage of dementia) , the former top adviser to Trump was given a full sentence. 73 months in prison. He was initially convicted of eight counts of fraud and filing false tax returns in Virginia. He avoided a second trial in Washington D.C. by reaching a plea deal with prosecutors and fully admitting his guilt to all of the offenses he had been charged with by prosecutors in both jurisdictions. Manafort was finally pardoned by Trump on December 23, 2020, more than seven months after his release from prison and home confinement due to the COVID pandemic.

Several revelations in the book have already been reported by other outlets, including that Manafort was informally advising the Trump campaign through secondary channels in 2020 while he was housebound and anxiously awaiting a possible pardon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2022/7/30/23285074/manafort-book-michael-cohen-trump-campaign The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos