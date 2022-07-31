100 French deputies denounce Erdogan’s war policy against the Syrian Kurds





A hundred French parliamentarians, mostly from the political left, on Saturday denounced Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s war policy against the Kurds in northern Syria. For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. As the rest of the world focuses on Ukraine, as Russian war crimes mount there, Erdogan plans to launch yet another bloody offensive against the Kurds in northern Syria, the lawmakers said in a statement. published by the title JDD. Turkey’s president is taking advantage of Turkey’s pivotal status as a NATO member on good terms with Moscow and Kyiv to get a blank check from the Atlantic Alliance to step up attacks in northern Syria , according to the press release initiated by the communists the senator Laurence Cohen. Western countries should no longer turn a blind eye, said elected officials, parliamentary deputies and senators of the upper house, mostly from left-wing and environmentalist parties. They were joined by some of the right-wing Republicans (LR) and President Emmanuel Macron’s ruling party. They called on the West to guarantee the protection of Kurdish activists and associations present on European soil. The signatories urged France to seize the UN Security Council to declare a no-fly zone in northern Syria and place the Syrian Kurds under international protection. They also called for international recognition of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES). Erdogan is threatening to launch a new military offensive against Kurdish-controlled areas of northern Syria, where he wants to establish a buffer zone 30 kilometers (20 miles) deep. Turkey has launched a series of offensives in Syria over the past six years, most recently in 2019 when it carried out a major air and ground assault on Kurdish militias after former US President Donald Trump withdrew the American troops. Erdogan urged Russia and Iran to support his efforts, saying at a tripartite summit last week that we will continue our fight against terrorist organizations. Read more: Four Syrian Kurds killed in Turkish strike: Kurdish forces Syrian Kurds urge Russia and Iran to stop Turkey from attacking US-backed Syrian Kurds will turn to Damascus if Turkey attacks

