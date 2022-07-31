Scottish MP says perception of Tories in Scotland will be boosted by Boris Johnson’s absence





Andrew Bowie MP The MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine claimed whoever replaced Mr Johnson would have a better chance in Scotland simply because it was not him. Speaking in Scotland on Sunday, Mr Bowie also called for improved relations with the Scottish Government as he set out the priorities for a new Prime Minister. Register to our Policy newsletter He said: Douglas has been the subject of a lot of criticism, but he added 100,000 votes in 2021, that’s not something to laugh at. As for how we improve our perception, I hate to say it, but not having Boris Johnson will play a huge role. He was very unpopular and there is no way to get away from it. Whoever comes after him will be in a better position than he was, although I think Boris Johnson has delivered for Scotland. Because of this perceived unpopularity, I think there was hesitation to come to Scotland. We need to show that we are the ones reaching out and delivering for the people of Scotland. Mr Bowie, who backs Rishi Sunak as leader, said whoever replaces Mr Johnson should focus on growth and the economy. He said: We need to refocus on the growth agenda, rebuild friendships with our European allies, improve trade, refocus on our industrial strategy and obviously focus on reducing the tax burden. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Conservative leadership favorite Liz Truss wins support from her early MSPs We should also strive to improve relations with the decentralized administrations, without being afraid to stand up and say that we see things differently. Asked how they were going to unite the party after the bruising contest, Mr Bowie criticized the length of the leadership contest. He said: The process is too long, we should have it over a shorter period. It’s not as damaging to the party as people make it out to be, it’s a solid exchange of ideas and a solid debate. The Conservative Party is a broad church with differing views and at the end of this we are all going to come together. It is worth remembering that we have not had a leadership like this in the history of parties. In 2019 Boris Johnson was always going to win, and in 2016 Theresa May won by default because Andrea Leadsom dropped out. We’ve never had this battle between us to decide the next prime minister, and it’s a strange position that is sometimes uncomfortable. But it’s not something that does irreparable damage, and the Conservative Party has a unique ability to come together because we firmly believe that we are better in government than not in government. Mr Bowie also praised former chancellor Mr Sunak and warned whoever wins must have a full party cabinet. He said: If Liz Truss were to win, she’s already said she’ll create a cabinet of all the talent in the party. “She cannot govern for just one part of the party, but for the whole, and the Conservative party is at its best when it does.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/scots-mp-says-perception-of-tories-in-scotland-will-be-boosted-by-not-having-boris-johnson-3786835 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos