Trump: Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap for ‘Death Merchant’ Doesn’t ‘Seem Like a Very Good Swap’

Former President Donald Trump has suggested that the proposed Russia-US prisoner swap that would return jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner in exchange for a Russian arms dealer “does not appear to be a very good exchange”.

“She knew you weren’t going there loaded with drugs, and she admitted that,” Trump told the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show. “I guess she admitted it without too much force because that’s what it is, and it sure doesn’t sound like a very good job, does it? He’s absolutely one worst in the world, and he’s going to have his freedom because a potentially spoiled person walks into Russia high on drugs.”

Trump was referring to reports that the United States was trying to secure the release of Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, dubbed the “dealer of death” in because of its arms sales which have fueled deadly conflicts around the world.

“She came in there loaded with drugs in hostile territory where they are very vigilant on drugs,” Trump added. “They don’t like drugs. And she got caught. And now they were supposed to get her out and she’s making, you know, a lot of money I guess. They were supposed to get her out for a killer absolute and one of the biggest arm dealers in the world. Killed a lot of Americans. Killed a lot of people.”

BRITTNEY GRINER REVEALS TRANSLATION ISSUE DURING ARREST IN FEBRUARY

American basketball star Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom on Wednesday for her drawn-out drug trafficking trial that could land her up to 10 years in prison if convicted. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier this week that while the Kremlin and US officials have engaged in talks, “there has not yet been a concrete result.”

“We start from the principle that the interests of both parties must be taken into account during the negotiations,” she said.

Griner, a WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, was arrested in Russia in February after customs officers found “vapes” containing hash oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow.

MARC FOGEL: FAMILY OF US MAN DETAINED IN RUSSIA begs BIDEN, BLINKEN TO ADD HIM TO BRITNEY GRINER DEAL

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds a photo of players from the recent All-Star Game wearing her number, seated in a cage in a courtroom ahead of a hearing in Khimki District Court, just outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)

Griner, who faces a potential 10-year prison sentence, pleaded guilty earlier this month in a decision that his legal team said was made to “take full responsibility for his actions.”

Former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also suggested earlier this week that the proposed prisoner swap was not a good idea.

GREG GUTFELD: IS ‘MERCHANT OF DEATH’ TRADE FOR WNBA STAR BRITTNEY GRINER THE MOST UNEQUAL DEAL?

“He’s a bad guy. He’s a guy who wanted to kill Americans. This poses a real risk to the United States. There’s a real reason the Russians want to take him home. Offering an exchange like that -this is a dangerous precedent,” he added. Pompeo told America’s Newsroom.

“It’s not a good trade, not the right way to go, and it will probably lead to more,” Pompeo added.

Russian officials have long pushed for the release of Bout, who is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States after being convicted in 2011 of conspiracy to kill Americans, conspiracy to deliver anti-aircraft missiles and aid to a terrorist organization.

Suspected Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout (right) walks past temporary cells before a hearing at the criminal court in Bangkok on August 20, 2010. (Christophe Archambault/AFP via Getty Images)

He was arrested in 2008 during an undercover operation at a luxury hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, where he met Drug Enforcement Administration informants posing as officials of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, who have been classified by US authorities as a drug trafficker. terrorist group.

Prosecutors said Bout was prepared to supply the group for $20 million with “a jaw-dropping arsenal of weapons, including hundreds of surface-to-air missiles, machine guns and sniper rifles, 10 million rounds of ammunition and five tons of plastic explosives”.

