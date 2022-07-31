Another warning from Xi Jinping? China conducts military exercises in front of Taiwan | News





“Those who play with fire will eventually burn,” Xi Jinping told Joe Biden on Thursday, referring to the Taiwan controversy. China announced on Saturday that it was conducting military exercises off the coast of Taiwan, an announcement that comes after the Xi Jinping administration warned Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of United States, to rule out his trip to the island. The Associated Press reported that the People’s Liberation Army (EPL), the military wing of the Communist Party, held live-fire drills off Pingtan Island. However, until now it is not known whether the exercises also included missiles, fighter jets or other weapons. You may be interested: The border between Colombia and Venezuela is not like a zipper: Socorro Ramrez China demands that the United States take concrete steps to honor its commitment not to support China. taiwan independence and not arranging Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Tuesday, as reported by CNN. If the United States insists on going its own way, the Chinese military will never stand idly by, he added. Nancy Pelosi’s delegation was scheduled to travel to Asia on Friday, planning to visit Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore, according to CNBC data. A stopover in Taiwan was considered temporary. We have a lot of differences regarding Taiwan, but over the past 40 years, we have dealt with this situation and we have done so in a way that has preserved peace and stability, and enabled the people to Taiwan thrive, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Unusually, the American president himself assured last week that the American army considers that the displacement of the speaker of the House of Representatives is not a good idea. In fact, a possible visit by pelosi alert the Biden administration, which fears the trip will cross red lines just as his counterpart, Xi Jinpingprepares to consolidate his leadership at a Communist Party meeting later that year. You may be interested: An Unpayable Bill: What Millionaires Cost the Planet The subjects of friction between Beijing and Washington have multiplied in recent years: the South China Sea, the growing influence of China in the Asia-Pacific region, the war in Ukraine or even Taiwansince China considers the island, which has 24 million inhabitants, as one of its historical provinces, although it does not control the territory. Tensions over Pelosi’s trip also come months after dozens of raids on Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone by Chinese military aircraft. In October 2021, for example, Beijing has brought at least 150 fighter jets into the Taiwanese air defense zoneincluding nuclear-capable H-6 bombers. Military exercises in Taiwan This week saw Han Kuang’s annual military drills, which run until July 29 and include joint exercises on land, sea and air to test Taiwan’s defense capabilities. This event has been held since 1984 and includes all branches of the Taiwanese military, including its reserve forces. You may be interested: Cristina Fernndez receives Francia Mrquez in Buenos Aires According to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense, quoted by CBS, this year’s live-fire exercises are based on a war game simulation that took place in May, modeled on lessons from the war between Russia and the United States. ‘Ukraine. With information from AFP* Have you ever heard of the latest news around the world? We invite you to see them at El Espectador.

