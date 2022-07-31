Politics
The central government has strengthened the electricity sector over the past 8 years: Prime Minister Narendra Modi | India News
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated and laid the foundation stone for various National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) green power projects worth over Rs 5,200 crore, and launched the new system electricity sector distribution network as well as the national rooftop solar portal. Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for various green energy projects of NTPC via video conference today.
While addressing the “Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – [email protected]” agenda, Prime Minister Modi highlighted how the BJP government has strengthened the power sector by removing many previous shortcomings in the power sector and has closed the gap between energy consumption and electricity production.
Eight years ago, we took the initiative to transform every part of the country’s electricity sector. Work has been done on generation, transmission, distribution and connection to improve the country’s electricity sector: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/DeUxKSTPnU
ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022
“At present, no one can imagine life without electricity. It gives me great satisfaction that over the past few years, we have strengthened the energy sector by eliminating many previous shortcomings in the sector. energy,” Prime Minister Modi said. said.
Recalling the days of power shortages, the Prime Minister said that over the past eight years, about 1,70,000 MW of power generation capacity has been added. Power is necessary for the development of the nation, he said, adding that the country needs ‘Rashtraneeti’ not ‘Rajneeti’.
“You will remember that even after 70 years of independence, electricity could not reach 18,000 villages in the country. In the new India of today, work is being done in this direction so that people can produce electricity in the villages,” said the Prime Minister. .
India, he added, is among the top 4-5 countries in the world in terms of installed solar capacity and also has one of the largest solar power plants in the world.
Notably, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1, 2016 to distribute 50 million LPG connections to women in families below the poverty line. In May 2016, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOPNG) introduced the “Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana” (PMUY) as a flagship program with the aim of providing rural and poor households with clean cooking fuels such as LPG. traditional cooking fuels such as firewood, charcoal, cow dung cakes, etc.
(With contributions from the agency)
