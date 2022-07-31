Doonbeg prepares for Donald Trump’s visit next month The Irish Times





Former US President Donald Trump is due to visit his golf club and hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare, in late August.

It would be his first visit to Ireland since 2019 when he served as President and his first in a personal capacity since 2015. It is understood that a security operation is underway ahead of his arrival as all former Presidents and their spouses have entitled to lifelong secret service protection.

Rita McInerney, Doonbeg resident and local business owner, said Eric Trump, one of the president’s former sons, visited the property a few months ago. Locals also noted the presence of the Secret Service in the town earlier this year, she told the Brendan OConnor show on RT Radio 1 on Saturday.

Eric Trump, who is the ex-president’s third child, was a regular visitor to Doonbeg before the pandemic put an end to international travel, Ms McInerney said.

He [Eric] was here a few weeks ago and as usual visited some of the pubs in Doonbeg. They don’t drink each other but he was definitely out.

Dismissing criticism of Mr Trump’s investment in Doonbeg, Ms McInerney pointed out that the station has always been a great local employer.

The station was launched by the local development corporation and Shannon Development 25 years ago to create local jobs. We are a small rural community on the west coast of Ireland and saw an opportunity to create jobs by developing a golf course in our locality. It’s been so good for West Clare.

We have a great working relationship with the owners of Doonbeg Golf Club. Doonbeg Golf Club employs around 300 people in the summer and it drops to around 100 in the winter.

Residents of Doonbeg are grateful that there is a special rate for locals to play in the golf club, she added. Many residents have also supported plans for coastal protection works on the Trumps Doonbeg property which were rejected by An Bord Pleanla in 2020.

She says they are a very active and proud community in Doonbeg and can feel a bit defensive and reviled over Trump’s ties to the town.

If you have seen any of the social media at the time of visit [of Donald Trump] in 2019 there was a lot of vitriol towards us. Like many communities across the country, you’re just looking to survive and try to do your best.

Of the ex-president, Ms McInerney said she would disagree with many of his policies, but he was democratically elected in 2016 and you have to respect that.

The people who come [to the resort] were members before Trump and continue to be members and love coming to West Clare the remoteness and quality of the golf course.

Trump’s planned visit, which is expected to last two or three days, won’t make a huge difference to Doonbeg, she added. But it will create a bit of excitement for a few days and then it will be back to business.

Doonbeg Golf Course opened in July 2002 and was purchased by Trump Hotels in February 2014.

The five-star resort, spread over 400 acres and along 2 miles of coastline, had gone into receivership in January 2014 due to debts associated with properties on the site.

The hotel consists of 218 hotel suites, an extensive spa, and several restaurants. Documents filed with the Companies Office said Mr Trump paid 8.7 million for the luxury resort.

Speaking to The Irish Times in May 2014, Trump said four years earlier that he had sent a team of architects to take a look at the hotel.

I said at the time, I wonder if I’ll be able to buy it, and I actually tried to buy it and couldn’t.

However, he said that when an opportunity presented itself, he was only too happy to buy the resort.

It was one of those things. I closed the deal in less than five hours. There aren’t many people who would be able to do that.

