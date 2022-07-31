Pelosi gives Xi ‘strong incentive’ for retaliation as US president spots jet to Taiwan | World | New





Ms Pelosi has not confirmed any details of the visit – but last week she said it was “important for us to show our support for Taiwan”. She added: “I’m very excited, should we go, to the countries you’ll hear about along the way.”

Tracking data shared by Direct.tv reportedly showed Ms Pelosi’s plane, a Boeing C-40-C, over the Pacific took off from California, where she represents the 12th congressional district. China views the prospect of the high-ranking politician’s visit with enormous hostility, given that it considers the self-governing, democratic island 100 miles off the mainland to be part of its territory in accordance with its doctrine of a only China. Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, told the Grid website that China would “respond militarily” if Ms Pelosi traveled to Taiwan.

She said: “I don’t think they’re going to shoot or try to shoot down Pelosi’s plane. “But there are many other ways to try to interfere with the plane she’s on.” Professor Steve Tsang, Director of the China Institute at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London, was commenting on suggestions by American foreign policy expert M Taylor Fravel that China and the United States were on a collision course over the issue, with relations between the two countries entering a “perilous period”. JUSTINE: Brexit LIVE – Whitehall ‘Blob’ is plotting to bring the UK back into the EU

Professor Tsang warned: “Taking Taiwan is something Xi has done in part to vindicate his continued leadership. “So he won’t want to allow anyone the chance to cast any doubt on his determination and ability to fight his way through Taiwan. “Pelosi, third in the order of the highest office in the United States, going to Taiwan unopposed in some ways will make him look weak.

“With the faltering economy and Zero-Covid already causing a lot of discontent, Xi won’t want to add Taiwan to the equation.” Professor Tsang nevertheless stressed that it was far too early to suggest that Xi’s position was under threat. He said: “For Xi to be challenged, we will have to consider a sustained and severe economic downturn that both severely degrades the living standards of most Chinese and for the CCP to lose faith that the supreme leader is in control. and is able to turn. things around.

“We are not talking about a drastically reduced growth rate, but about an economic disaster that cannot be disguised despite the Party’s monopoly on truth and discourse in China. We are far from that today. » The United States has seen no evidence of impending Chinese military activity against Taiwan, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Friday when asked about a possible visit by Pelosi. He said: “We have not seen any physical, tangible indication of anything untoward with regard to Taiwan.”

