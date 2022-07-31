Donald Trump has decided to run for president in 2024





‘Hang Mike Pence’: Aide Says Meadows Admits Trump Supported Calls to Harm Vice President | Live NOW from FOX

Cassidy Hutchinson, a key White House aide to Donald Trump, told the House committee investigating the violent Jan. 6, 2021, uprising that chief of staff Mark Meadows said Trump supported calls to “hang Mike Pence”.

LOS ANGELES — Despite being at the center of several political controversies and losing the 2020 election, it appears former President Donald Trump has decided to run in 2024 and is confident that he could win, according to a report by New York Magazine.

“Listen,” Trump said in an interview with New York Mag’s Olivia Nuzzi. “I’m very confident that if I decide to race, I will win.”

“Well, in my mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing else matters. In my mind, I’ve already made that decision,” Trump added.

The only decision left for Trump, according to the New York Mag, would be when.

According to the interview, Trump said he just decided to announce before or after the 2022 midterms. “Am I going before or after? That’s going to be my big decision,” he said. -he declares.

Trump added that he doesn’t feel worried about taking on other GOP members, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who many see as the next Republican frontrunner.

When asked if he considered DeSantis a rival, Trump replied, “”I don’t feel that way. I endorsed Ron, he was 3 years old, and as soon as I endorsed him, he went to number one.”

The next big question: who would be his running mate?

Earlier this year in March, Trump appeared to rule out former Vice President Mike Pence as his running mate if he chooses to mount a third White House bid in 2024.

“I don’t think people would accept it,” Trump told the Washington Examiner of the couple running back together.

Trump cited friction arising from the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, in which he lost to President Joe Biden, but repeated a false claim that the election was stolen from him, and suggested that their differences were too stark to overcome heading into 2024, according to the conservative news site.

The possibility of Pence associating with Trump again has become even less realistic following evidence from recent House committee hearings on Jan. 6 in which details of Trump supporters calling for Pence’s death during of the deadly Capitol Riot have surfaced.

The New York Mag interview is the first time Trump has hinted at his candidacy since September 2021, when he addressed Manhattan at the 17th Police Precinct and nearby fire station during the anniversary of September 11.

As soon as he opened the floor to questions, a reporter asked if he would run for president again in 2024.

He said he knew what he wanted to do, but campaign finance laws prohibited him from saying too much at this point.

“I think you’re going to be happy. Let me put it this way, OK,” Trump said. “I think you are going to be very happy.”

