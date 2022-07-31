The West Papua Industrial Zone mentioned during the meeting between President Jokowi and the Japanese Prime Minister





PAPUA PORTAL – This is the joint press release of the President of the Republic of Indonesia and the Prime Minister of Japan, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Prime Minister’s Office of Japan, Tokyo, Japan.

His Excellency Prime Minister Kishida,

Thank you for the warm welcome extended to me and to the delegation. To the Empire, the government, and the people of Japan, on behalf of the people of Indonesia, I once again express my deepest condolences on the passing of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. During my meeting with Prime Minister Kishida, we agreed on many things. We agree that the IJEPA (Indonesian-Japanese Economic Partnership Agreement) amendment protocol can be finalized and signed at the G20 summit in Bali next November. In particular, I call on Japan to provide support to reduce tariffs on several products, including tuna, bananas, pineapples, and market access for mango products. Also Read: Full squad list of Persipura Jayapura ahead of La Liga 2 2022-23 And, I welcome a number of new Japanese investments in Indonesia and really appreciate that the projects are completed on time and invite other new Japanese investments in various fields. Some of the strategic projects that I forwarded to expedite their completion, include Jakarta MRT for North and South then Phase II and also East-West for Phase I then Industrial Zones in West Papua, expansion of the port of Patimban and the Patimban Route access toll. We also discussed the cooperation commitment for the continuation of the Masela gas project. We continue to expect the support of new Japanese knowledge and technology to support several strategic projects in Indonesia, including the natural raw materials downstream, the development of electric cars and motorcycles, as well as the health and healthcare sector. feed. Also Read: President Jokowi and Prime Minister Kishida agree to boost trade and investment In particular, I call on Japan to support the acceleration of Indonesia’s net zero emissions goal through advocacy.innovative technology,such as hydrogen and ammonia technology. Indonesia also offers more intensive cooperation to send Indonesian workers to Japan, and for this we expect Japan’s support in preparing workers who will work in Japan. Editor: Eveerth Joumilena Key words Last

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://portalpapua.pikiran-rakyat.com/internasional/pr-1305150207/kawasan-industri-papua-barat-disebutkan-dalam-pertemuan-presiden-jokowi-dan-pm-jepang The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos