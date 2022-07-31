How the GOP could stop Donald Trump from announcing an early race in 2024





RNC seeks to stop Trump from announcing early by cutting legal aid While the former commander-in-chief recently told New York Magazine he had already made that decision, which he hasn’t decided, c is precisely when he plans to make his announcement.

Trump is likely hesitant about his announcement.

Launching his third presidential campaign before November’s midterm elections would be unconventional, but would reassert his dominance in the GOP as the party heads into midterm elections. It would give the former president bragging rights in case Republicans regain control of the House or Senate and could prove to Republican primary voters that he is the right man to take the party to the next presidential election. .

It could, however, backfire on you.

Not only would announcing his presidential bid early mean he would face new restrictions on how he spends his $120 million war chest in PAC money, but it would also open him up to some vulnerability in the Republican primaries if the GOP didn’t perform as well as expected. . And to top it off, the Republican National Committee this week threatened to stop paying the former president’s legal fees if he announced his third presidential election too soon.

The move is no doubt an effort to prevent the former president from deterring other candidates from joining the race, and potentially even to help other candidates have a chance to run if Trump decides to run again. the highest position.

What did the RNC say?

Speaking to ABC News this week, an RNC official said the party intends to maintain its policy of neutrality, which means not taking sides in primary races across the country by stopping all financial aid to the legal defense of former presidents if he announces his campaign too early.

This echoes a statement made by RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in January.

The party must remain neutral, McDaniel said. I’m not telling anyone to show up or not to show up in 2024.

Currently, the RNC is providing financial assistance to the former president in the many legal battles he faces in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. fees to law firms representing the former president. In October and November of last year alone, nearly $720,000 was spent on law firms representing Trump in multiple legal challenges, including politically charged criminal investigations into his business activities.

Deciding when to announce what will almost certainly be another presidential race has become more difficult for the former president unless, of course, he is willing to shell out millions of dollars in future legal fees for as long as Democrats maintain their efforts. considerable to prevent it. to race (and win) again in two years.

Jack Buckby is a British author, counter-extremism researcher and journalist based in New York. Reporting from the UK, Europe and the US, it strives to analyze and understand left and right radicalisation, and reports on Western government approaches to pressing issues of today. His books and research papers explore these themes and offer pragmatic solutions to our increasingly polarized society.

