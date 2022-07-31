Biden and Xi discuss Taiwan, Pelosi, human rights and the origins of Covid





He said both sides should work to de-escalate regional hotspots, help rid the world of COVID-19 as soon as possible, reduce the risk of stagflation and recession, and keep the international system centered on the UN and the underlying international order. by international law. Xi explained China’s principled stance on the Taiwan issue. He pointed out that the historical ins and outs of the Taiwan issue are crystal clear, as is the fact and status quo that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China. Noting that the three China-US joint communiques embody the political commitments made by the two sides and that the one-China principle is the political foundation of China-US relations, Xi stressed that China firmly opposes the separatist movements towards “Taiwan independence” and interference. by outside forces, and never gives way to “Taiwan independence” forces in any form. The position of the Chinese government and people on the Taiwan issue is consistent, and resolutely safeguarding China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the firm will of more than 1.4 billion Chinese people, Xi said. adding that public opinion could not be defied, and those who play with fire will perish by it. It is hoped that the United States will be lucid about this, Xi said. He stressed that the United States should uphold the one-China principle and implement the three joint communiques in words and deeds. Biden said the world is at a critical juncture, and US-China cooperation not only benefits both peoples but peoples of all countries. He said the United States hopes to maintain an open line of communication with China to enhance mutual understanding and avoid misperceptions and miscalculations, and will work with China where the interests of the two countries differ. align and, at the same time, correctly manage the differences. He reiterated that the United States’ one-China policy has not changed and will not change, and that the United States does not support “Taiwan independence.” The two presidents exchanged views on issues such as the Ukrainian crisis. President Xi reiterated China’s principled position. Both presidents considered their appeal frank and thorough. They agreed to stay in touch and asked the two teams to maintain communication and cooperation.

