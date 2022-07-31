Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches floating solar power plant at NTPC-Kayamkulam





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually dedicated to the nation the 92 MW floating solar power project set up at the Kayamkulam unit of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). Mr. Modi launched the project while participating in the grand finale marking the culmination of Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya Power @2047, a program organized to showcase achievements in the power sector over the past eight years in the part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Speaking at the reception, Mr Modi said India had set out to create 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of 75 years of independence. “Today we are close to the target. So far around 170 GW of capacity has been installed from non-fossil sources,” the prime minister said, adding that India was among the four to the top five countries in terms of installed solar capacity. . On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched NTPC- Kayamkulam’s 92 MW floating solar power project. | Photo credit: special arrangement

The Kayamkulam power station is the second largest floating solar power project of the NTPC after the 100 MW Ramagundam power station in Telangana. “Today, many of the largest solar power plants in the world are in India. The country has two other large solar power plants. These plants built in Telangana and Kerala are the first and second largest floating solar power plants in the country,” Mr Modi said. . Energy Conservation

The Prime Minister said that in addition to increasing electricity production, the government was emphasizing energy conservation. Saving electricity is enriching the future. Prime Minister Kusum Yojana is a prime example. We are providing solar pump installations to farmers and helping to install solar panels at the edge of fields, he said. The floating solar system was built on a 450-acre lakeside area adjacent to NTPC’s Rajiv Gandhi Combined Cycle Power Project (RGCCPP). Officials said the electricity generated by the plant could light around 26,000 homes each day. The project could help reduce carbon emissions by 1.73 lakh tons every year. Implemented at a cost of 465 crores, the project consists of about three lakh Made in India photovoltaic solar panels floating on water. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) had stopped drawing electricity from the 359 MW naphtha-fired RGCCPP since 2017 due to the cost. This led the NTPC to focus on solar power. Previously, KSEB had signed an agreement with NTPC to purchase electricity from the floating solar station at 3.16 per kWh. The NTPC is in possession of approximately 1,000 acres of land, which includes water bodies suitable for setting up floating solar projects. In recent years, he has commissioned a few small solar projects at the Kayamkulam site. AM Ariff MP, Chairman of Chingoli grama panchayat G. Sajini, NTPC Managing Director SK Ram and others attended the ceremony held at NTPC-Kayamkulam.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/prime-minister-narendra-modi-launches-floating-solar-power-plant-at-ntpc-kayamkulam/article65702800.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos