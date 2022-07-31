Poor Imran Khan’s ‘Trump’ is driving Pakistan into abyss: report





Washington: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan is a poor man’s ‘Trump’ as he creates his own version of a new truth about the political system, calling all his opponents thugs, saying he was the only option for save the state just like former US President Donald Trump and lead Pakistan into a chasm with a bunch of lies and myths.

The country continues to witness biased courts, a divided military, controversial politicians and a paralyzed parliament, US publication Global Strat View said.

No less than 70% of the Pakistani population lives below the poverty line and the current economic crisis in the country shows that the country is on the brink of collapse and heading towards a path like Sri Lanka’s economic downfall.

The country has a debt of more than 250 billion dollars, according to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). The article says the country’s foreign exchange reserves have fallen to $8.24 billion, driving millions into poverty and increasing the threat of social unrest. .

Political uncertainty has increased, which was evident during the by-elections in Punjab province. Hamza Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) was sworn in as chief minister, before being overthrown by the Supreme Court the next day. , and PTI-backed Chaudhry Pervez Elahi of the Pakistan Muslim League (Q) was declared elected, he added.

Notably, Hamza and Suleman, the sons of outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, were arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency in November 2020 under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Anti-Money Laundering Act. .

During his three years in office, the former prime minister said he was unprepared to lead the government and his team had no idea how to run the country while addressing the public gatherings.

Imran Khan has no vision or plan of action, the article reads. According to critics, Pakistan began to lose friends in the international community because of Khan’s bad policies.

Even friendly countries like China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and others are frustrated because Imran Khan is trying to drag them into domestic politics for his support.

“Imran Khan is dragging the nation into mental and intellectual isolation. We supported Imran Khan every step of the way, but the truth is he did not deliver on his promises,” a senior Pakistani politician said.

“Honesty? I’m sorry his honesty can’t bring food to the table. Why will the army support him? He (Imran Khan) is unpredictable,” a former army general said.

“When Pakistan was doing relatively better, the UAE and Saudi Arabia always helped Pakistan out of short-term crises. But if you look back in recent years, Pakistan’s financial crisis has steadily last.

There is fatigue among donors, supporters and friends. How long are you going to bail out a country that doesn’t want to bail out?” said Nadeem Nusrat, former leader of the Muttahida Qaumi (MQM) movement and head of US-based rights group Voice of Karachi.

Former Pakistani Senator Enver Baig said the country must have good relations with all parties concerned, especially the United States, to build Pakistan’s economy, and Imran Khan’s outbursts against America do not not help.

“If we see the big picture, Imran Khan’s success will be a big failure for the nation. If he loses in the next election, he won’t accept it, and if he wins, he won’t be able to govern. said a former senior Pakistani diplomat in Washington.

