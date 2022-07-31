Electricity levies: PM Modi urges states to speed up settlement of Rs 2.5 lakh crore electricity levies





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged states to pay electricity sector dues worth an estimated Rs 2.5 crore, ruining the policy that has plagued the sector in many states. Now is not the time for politics, now is the time for national politics, Modi said on Saturday, in his strongest message yet to states against the politicization of the retail sector. electricity. In politics, people should have the courage to tell the truth, but we see that some states try to avoid it. This thought process has pushed the electricity sector in many states into huge trouble. The prime minister, who was launching a revamped power sector distribution system, said states owe around Rs 1 lakh crore to generation companies while state departments and local bodies have dues of Rs 60 000 crore to distribution companies. Arrears in subsidy payments exceed Rs 76,000 crore, bringing the sector’s total dues to around Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

Companies responsible for activities ranging from power generation to its delivery have about Rs 2.5 lakh crore of money tied up, Modi said, calling on states with dues to settle them as soon as possible. Modi said India’s retail sector losses were in double digits compared to single digits in developed countries.

This means there is massive wastage of electricity and the country needs to generate more electricity to meet demand, the prime minister said, pointing to a lack of investment in reducing distribution losses and transmission in many states. India’s peak electricity demand hit a record high of 212 GW in June as summer temperatures soared in large parts of the country. This is not the first time that the Center has expressed its dissatisfaction with the politics of free power in the states. Energy and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh said in February that the politicization of the sector was disastrous, asking states to refrain from announcing electricity subsidies if their budgets did not allow it. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organizer Arvind Kejriwal had pledged his party would provide up to 300 units of electricity per month for free if elected to power in Gujarat, where polls are due this year. In Himachal Pradesh, the ruling BJP has announced free power of up to 125 units. PAA-governed Punjab has reduced tariffs for domestic consumers by up to Rs 3 per unit effective November 1, which will result in an annual loss of Rs 3,200 crore to the Treasury. The Samajwadi Party, Congress and AAP had pledged to provide free electricity if elected to power in Uttar Pradesh. Promises of free or subsidized power are the most important poll promises made by parties during election campaigns. The revamped power distribution scheme was approved by Cabinet in June last year. So far, about Rs 1.9 lakh crore has been sanctioned for states under the scheme. The Prime Minister also laid the groundwork for Rs 5,200 crore of green energy projects set up by . He also launched a national rooftop solar portal.

