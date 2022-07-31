Jared Kushner: I stopped Trump from attacking Murdoch in 2015 | Books





In a forthcoming memoir, Jared Kushner says he personally intervened to stop Donald Trump from attacking Rupert Murdoch in response to criticism from media moguls early in Trump’s entry into politics in 2015.

In the book Breaking History, Kushner writes: Trump called me. He had clearly had enough. This guy not good. And I will tweet it.

Please, you’re in a Republican primary, I said, hoping he wasn’t about to post a negative tweet aimed at the most powerful man in conservative media. You don’t need to get on Rupert’s bad side. Give me a few hours to fix it.

Kushner says he fixed it. If his assertion is true, one could consider that he made an extremely important intervention in the modern history of the United States.

Murdoch’s support, mostly through Fox News, did much to propel Trump to victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016. Despite ongoing reports of friction between the two men, Murdoch backed Trump through four tumultuous years in office that culminated in Trump’s refusal to admit defeat and the murderous attack on Congress.

The Guardian has obtained a copy of Kushner’s book, which will be published next month.

The book lands at a time when Murdochs’ journals and, to some extent, Fox News are widely seen as drifting away from Trump, amid congressional hearings into his election subversion and Jan. 6 attack, speculation on criminal charges and as he plots another run for the White House. .

In his book, Trump’s son-in-law, who became a senior White House adviser, describes a friendship with Murdoch built in time on Murdoch’s yacht and at Bonos’ home in France, watching the U2 frontman sing along. Bob Geldoff and Billy Joel. Kushner also describes how Wendi Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch’s third wife, helped him get back together with Ivanka Trump after a breakup.

Kushner claims to have convinced Murdoch to support Trump in 2015.

Trump and Murdoch weren’t close before Trump entered politics. But in July 2015, after Trump kicked off his explosive campaign for the Republican presidential nomination with a racist rant against Mexicans, the Fox News owner tweeted: When will Donald Trump stop embarrassing the whole country ?

A week later, the New York Times described Murdoch disparaging Trump. Trump was furious and threatened to tweet. Kushner was not then an official adviser to his father-in-law, but he writes: I called Rupert and told him I had to see him.

Rupert, I think he might win, I said as we sat in his office. You agree on many points. You want a smaller government. You want less taxes. You want stronger borders.

Rupert listened quizzically, as if he couldn’t imagine Trump was really serious about the race. The next day he called me and said: I looked at this and maybe I was wrong. In fact, he has a real audience. It looks like he’s very popular, like he really could be a kingmaker in the Republican primary with the way he plays it. What does Donald want?

He wants to be president, I replied.

No, what does he really want? he asked again.

Look, he doesn’t need a nicer plane, I say. He has a nice plane. He doesn’t need a nicer home. He doesn’t need anything. He’s tired of politicians screwing up the country, and he thinks he could do better.

Interesting, said Rupert.

We’ve had a truce, for now.

Kushner also writes about Trump’s clashes with Fox News during the 2016 campaign, including a run-in with anchor Megyn Kelly. Kushner says he made a deal with then-Fox News executive Roger Ailes to donate $5 million to a veterans organization of Trump’s choice, in exchange for Trump’s choice not to skip a debate.

Murdoch rejected the deal, writes Kushner, saying that if he accepted it, he would have to pay everyone to show up for the proceedings.

Kushner also describes how Murdoch helped shape his view of why the United States needed Trump. At a rally in Springfield, Illinois in November 2015, Kushner recalled a book Rupert Murdoch had given me months earlier: Charles Murrays Coming Apart, which argues that over the past 50 years , America has divided into upper and lower classes who live far from each other, geographically and culturally.

Trump, writes Kushner, appealed to the forgotten and the excluded. For his son-in-law, the rally in Illinois was a wake-up call.

Kushners’ version of another call with Murdoch on election night 2020 was widely reported. He says Murdoch told him Fox News’ call about Joe Biden’s defeat of Trump in Arizona, a move that infuriated the president and his advisers, wasn’t even ironclad.

Arizona played a pivotal role in Trump’s attempt to nullify the election with lies about voter fraud. Fox News is now facing a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit from a maker of voting machines, over conspiracy theories pushed by Trump and his allies and repeated on the network.

Fox News said it was confident we will prevail because press freedom is fundamental to our democracy and must be protected, in addition to claims for damages that are outrageous, unsubstantiated and not grounded in sound financial analysis. , serving only as a blatant attempt to dissuade our journalists from doing their job.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/books/2022/jul/30/jared-kushner-trump-murdoch-fox-news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos