Donald Trump is against trading Brittney Griner for the Death Dealer





The deal that would see jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner return from Moscow in exchange for a Russian arms dealer does not have Donald Trump’s approval.

The United States has offered a prisoner exchange deal to Russia for the release of former U.S. Marines Paul Whelam and Griner because, according to the United States, both Griner and Whelam were wrongfully imprisoned in Russia.

The United States is reportedly willing to trade Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, also known as the “merchant of death”, who is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States.

What did Donald Trump say about Brittney Griner?

Yet former President Trump would not have approved of this if he was still President.

“She knew you don’t go in there loaded with drugs, and she admitted it,” Trump said on the Clay Travis and the Buck Sexton Show.

“I guess she admitted it without too much force because that’s what it is, and that certainly doesn’t seem like a very good trade, does it?

“He’s absolutely one of the worst in the world, and he’s going to be released because a potentially spoiled person walks into Russia high on drugs.

“She came loaded with drugs into hostile territory where they are very vigilant on drugs.

“They don’t like drugs. And she got caught. And now we’re supposed to get her out, and she’s making, you know, a lot of money, I guess.

“We’re supposed to take her out for an absolute killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world, who has killed many Americans, many people.”

What happened to Brittney Griner?

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion, was arrested in Russia in February after customs officers at an airport near Moscow discovered vapes containing hash oil in her luggage.

Griner, who could face up to 10 years in prison, pleaded guilty earlier this month, saying she did so to “take full responsibility for her actions”, according to her legal team.

Although there have been negotiations between the Kremlin and the US authorities, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier this week that “there has not yet been a result “.

“We start from the principle that the interests of both parties must be taken into account during the negotiations,” she said.

