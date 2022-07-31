PM Modi Mann Ki Baat 91st Edition PM Narendra Modi Address to the Mann Ki Baat Nation 31 July 2022





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 91st episode of his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat. On the 82nd anniversary of Udham Singh’s death, which is today, the Prime Minister pays tribute to the revolutionary. “On July 31, we honor Shaheed Udham Singh Ji, who sacrificed his life for the country. I am happy to see ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ become a mass movement,” he said. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_B340mkjii Speaking about the ‘Haar Ghar Tiranga’ movement, Prime Minister Modi said, “Under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, between August 13-15, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement will take place. You should be part of this movement and deploy the national flag atop your house.” “Tiranga should be your new social media profile picture from August 2,” Prime Minister Modi added. Highlighting fairs in various parts of the country, PM Modi encourages residents to attend these fairs and use hashtags to let others know about these festivals. Speaking on the ‘Azadi Ki Railgadi Aur Railway Station’, Prime Minister Modi said, “The aim of this initiative is to raise awareness about the historic role of Indian Railways in the struggle for freedom.” Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, Prime Minister Modi is encouraging children to visit the country’s 75 train stations named after freedom fighters and revolutionaries. Prime Minister Modi also said that “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” is becoming a widespread movement with the participation of all spheres of society. “There has been a substantial growth in the search for plants that have medicinal value, in the time of Covid. This is a good start. Last July, the India Virtual Herbarium was launched. It shows how we we can use the digital world to connect with our roots,” Prime Minister Modi said. Highlighting the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Prime Minister Modi said, “Team India represents the country at CWG 2022. I send my best wishes to all the players and athletes.”

