CPC meeting chaired by Xi Jinping: no mention of GDP growth target





On July 28, Xi Jinping chaired a meeting from the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee to evaluate epidemic prevention and economic development. For the first time, he mentioned: “ensure the stability of the real estate market and deal with the risks of rural banks”. It should be noted that the meeting did not mention any GDP growth target, instead emphasizing “finding the best results”. According to a CCP Xinhua News Agency press release, the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee held a meeting on the 28th to analyze and study the current economic situation and organize economic work for the second half of the year. Xi Jinping chaired the meeting. Speaking about the implementation of economic work in the last six months of the year, Congress said that it is necessary to fully meet the requirements of epidemic prevention, stabilization of the economy, ensuring security of development, stabilize prices and employment, maintain economic activity at a reasonable level and “strive for the best results”. The outside world noticed that the CCP did not mention the GDP growth target at this meeting, and used vague wording. Recently released official CCP economic data for the second quarter shows that China’s real value GDP rose only 0.4% year-on-year, down 4.4 percentage points from the previous quarter. Many experts believe this figure has been “watered down” to mask the seriousness. The CCP’s original target of 5.5% economic growth by 2022 will be difficult from the current perspective. Due to epidemic control and other reasons, China’s economy has seriously declined, which makes the CCP elite uneasy. In May this year, the CPC State Council called a rare meeting of 100,000 officials nationwide to discuss ways to save the economy. President Xi Jinping said at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Forum on June 22, that more steps need to be taken to achieve this year’s economic growth target. When visiting Wuhan on June 28, he said he would try to achieve a better level of economic development this year. Last week, Li Keqiang also said at the World Economic Forum that China would strive for good economic development results for the whole year. Xi and Li appear to have toned down on economic growth targets. However, this Politburo meeting always emphasized the “zero covid” policy with the motto of not wavering. The Voice of America (VOA) reported on June 29 that the effectiveness of the zero covid policy had been significantly reduced with the emergence of the more contagious strain of Omicron, in particular the huge economic and social costs of implementing a lockdown in an economically important city like Shanghai are beyond the tolerance of many people. During the two years of the epidemic, the Beijing government maintained a “zero covid” policy, applying an extreme anti-epidemic model: Lock cities

Implement nucleic acid testing for all people and isolate them on a large scale

The Politburo meeting also focused on stabilizing the real estate market and, for the first time, mentioned "ensuring houses are handed over and stabilizing people's livelihoods." According to Xinhua, the meeting asked local governments to ensure the procurement of real estate projects, properly manage the risks of some municipal banks and fight against financial crime. Recently, the unfinished construction works in many parts of mainland China have attracted a lot of attention, more and more owners of unfinished buildings are choosing to stop paying real estate mortgages, and even the Chinese financial system is facing a risk that cannot be ignored.

