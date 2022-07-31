‘Maafi Maango’: Mahua Moitra asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologize, calls CE BJP leader Drama Bahu | India News





New Delhi: Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra launched a veiled dig at Union Minister Smriti Irani in a tweet on Sunday July 31, 2022 and also called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to hand over the microphone to the opposition on Monday so they can ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘to Maafi Maango’ about the Gujarat BJP MP who allegedly raped a woman. Lady raped and confined by BJP minister Guj Arjunsinh for 5 years. Expecting Honble @ombirlakota to hand the mic over to Oppn as soon as he enters LS on Monday so we can ask PMji from Maafi Maango. Equality before the law, sir! Disturbing silence from the Drama Bahu Brigade, Moitra said in a tweet. Lady raped and confined by BJP minister Guj Arjunsinh for 5 years. Waiting for Honble @ombrlakota to hand over the mic to Oppn as soon as he enters LS on Monday so we can ask PMji from Maafi Maango. Equality before the law, sir! Disturbing silence from the Drama Bahu brigade. Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 31, 2022 The Moitras Drama Bahu Brigade comment on Twitter was a veiled dig at Union Minister Smriti Irani and her landmark TV show “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”. The comment by Trinamool MPs comes after a ruckus in the Lok Sabha on Thursday which was caused after Smriti Irani raised the issue of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s ‘rashtrapatni’ remark in parliament and demanded an apology from the Speaker Acting Congressman Sonia Gandhi on this. After the lower house adjourned, the BJP accused Sonia Gandhi of being aggressive towards Smriti Irani. However, many Congress leaders have claimed that it was Smriti Irani who ‘abused’ Sonia Gandhi when Sonia approached BJP MP Rama Devi.

