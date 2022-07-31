Russia transfers $20 billion to Turkey for nuclear power plant – Middle East Monitor





Russia is transferring $20 billion to Turkey for the construction of a major nuclear power plant, as the two countries continue to expand energy cooperation and meet Turkey’s growing energy needs. According to a Bloomberg According to a report on Friday, senior Turkish officials with knowledge of the matter said Russian state-owned Rosatom had sent about $5 billion last week to Turkish company Akkuyu Nuclear JSC, which is building the plant in the city of Mersin, in southern Turkey. Another $15 billion will be transferred over the next few weeks, cementing the partnership between the companies and the subsidiaries, which began with a cooperation agreement signed in 2010. The project is also financed by Sberbank and Sovcombank, the first of which is Russia’s largest lender. According to Turkish officials, funding for the project is expected to cover all of the plant’s supply needs over the next two years. Turkiye nuclear power plant threatened by Russian sanctions Under the long-term contract, Rosatom is responsible for the design, construction, maintenance, operation and decommissioning of the Akkuyu power plant, with its first unit expected to be operational by mid-2023. The other three units and reactors are then expected to start operating one at a time each year until 2026, when they will have a total installed capacity of 4,800 megawatts (MW). According to Turkey’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dnmez, the power plant is expected to produce 35 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity annually, which would supply about 10 percent of Turkey’s domestic electricity needs. The Russian transfer of funds and the planned Akkuyu power plant comes just over a week after Egypt announced the first phase of its own El-Dabaa nuclear power plant, which is also being assisted by Russia and his company Rosatom. The development of nuclear power plants in Ankara and Cairo represents a new push towards more diverse and reliable energy sources, especially at a time when much of the world is on the verge of increasingly severe shortages. energy supply as part of a transition to “greener” forms of energy. and away from fossil fuels. As the West Commits Energy Suicide in Its Green Transition, It Exploits the Gulf

