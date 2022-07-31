Mega will meet Jokowi in early August, what will they discuss?





Jakarta – The General President of the PDI-P, Megawati Soekarnoputri, will meet President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) beginning of August 2022. Meeting to discuss the replacement of the Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (Minister PAN-RB). “The names were first discussed, so in early August Ms Ketum will meet the President Jokowi and in this meeting it will not only be related to replacing the late Mas Tjahjo,” PDI-P Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto said at the PDI-P DPP office in Central Jakarta on Sunday (31/ 7/2022). Hasto said his party postponed the discussion until 40 days after Tjahjo Kumolo’s death. This was done out of ethics to honor the departure of the main politician of the PDI-P. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Hasto also said that Megawati and Jokowi will not only change the minister of PAN-RB but also discuss other things during the meeting. “Because 40 days later, at the beginning of August, it is part of the ethos built by the PDI-P which respects deceased elders and their replacements are made after 40 days. Of course, there will be other things to discuss in a meeting between Ms. Mega, Mr. President Jokowi,” he said. Already discussed the last name Before that, the PDIP had discussed the name of the Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (Minister of PAN-RB) who replaced Tjahjo Kumolo. Later, the name will be handed over to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “The names have been discussed. Who is it? Not me, as I prefer to help Mrs. Megawati manage the party. Later, Mrs. Megawati will hand over (the name of the new PAN-RB Minister) to Mr. Jokowi,” Hasto Kristiyanto said in his statement on Thursday (7/28). He added that Megawati had communicated with President Jokowi. Hasto again rejected his nomination as MenPAN-RB. “We, the PDI-P, have a large stock of leaders. Even though I was offered, my permission manage party only. I manage current party. Not an official,” Hasto said. “This (the ministerial post) will be given by Mrs. Megawati. But for me to be able to become secretary general is an honor. And we still have a lot of duties,” Hasto concluded. Even so, Hasto asked that there should be no questioning of Tjahjo’s replacement at this time. Because the PAN-RB ministry is currently working well. “There is already an acting minister, namely Mr. Tito Karnavian (Minister of Interior),” Hasto said. Hasto asked all parties not to discuss at length the seat of the PAN-RB minister. This is out of respect for Tjahjo Kumolo. “Anyway, Mr. Tjahjo, the Principal Secretary General (PDIP), he is a very good person. When he passed away, we knew how much grief was being expressed. Please understand that the period of mourning is 40 days,” Hasto explained. Watch Video: Sekber Unveils Prabowo-Jokowi Banner at HI Roundabout [Gambas:Video 20detik] (dwia/dwia)

