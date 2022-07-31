Prime Minister Modi has turned governance upside down, has direct connection to people, says Nirmala Sitharaman





India now on gradual path compared to several other countries at risk of recession, says finance minister



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned governance upside down, has a direct link with citizens and understands their problems, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Intervention during the launch of the book Modi @20: dreams meet deliveryMs. Sitharaman said he [Mr. Modi] disrupted governance. He often says he didn’t come here [to politics] enjoy power, be in government or govern, but change the fundamentals. He often says that we have to change governance, that’s my objective. The Minister of Finance declared in 2013-2014 that the Indian economy placed the country among the five fragile countries. The leaders of the time [in power] were shaken. They used to make fun of Modi- i and questioned him. But the people who were in power at the time, they had studied at Harvard and other institutions were shaken due to the 2008 global economic crisis, she said. Ms Sitharaman said that compared to this period, there are now a hundred times more problems in the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the lockdown which we announced immediately, our economy went into negative growth but India is now on a gradual path compared to several other countries which are at risk of recession, she said. She said the Jan Dhan Yojana for providing zero balance bank accounts, which has been criticized by several opposition leaders, now has a balance of 1.60 lakh crore in those accounts. Malini Parthasarathy, chairman of THG Publishing Private Limited, said Mr Modi is evolving from a politician to a statesman in his handling of traditionally difficult issues. She said he made government accessible and citizens no longer felt that authority was aloof and aloof. Ms Parthasarathy said among the Prime Minister’s undoubted successes was the launch of the Digital India initiative, enabling citizens to access basic services through digital technology, changing the perception of government as the authority controlling everything in everyday life, freeing citizens from cumbersome restrictions and procedures that limit their ability to realize their dreams, and its recognition and respect for regional cultural sensitivities. He was sensitive to the cultural assertions of the states of Tamil Nadu, for example. He recognized the imperative to soften the traditional BJP stridency on Hindi as the national language. He established a cordiality with the Chief Ministers, firmly putting aside the contentious tenor of past exchanges between the Center and the state governments. This is indeed a refreshing break from past practices and bodes well for the health of our country’s federal structure, she said. Former High Court judge TN Vallinayagam said the book was equivalent to paintings by Raja Ravi Varmas. Mr Modi works for every Indian without any discrimination, he said. Tamil Nadu BJP Chairman K. Annamalai said the book was multi-dimensional about Mr. Modis’ career and way of working. He called on all BJP cadres to work hard for Mr Modi to get an even bigger majority in 2024 and to make India a Vishwaguru. H. Raja, Modi @20 Moderator, South India and SG Suryah, Secretary of State, TN BJP also spoke.

