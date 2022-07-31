Boris Johnson’s father Stanley and sister Rachel arrive at PM and Carrie’s lavish wedding celebrations in the Cotswolds





BORIS and Carrie Johnson dance the night away at their wedding party tonight – with the bride wearing a rental dress designed by film star Sienna Millers sister. The Prime Minister and his wife were joined by 200 guests at the lavish party, being held at the Cotswolds estate of Tory billionaire Lord Bamford in Gloucestershire. 9 Friends and family of Boris and Carrie Johnson – including the Prime Minister’s sister Rachel – were spotted arriving at a posh country mansion to celebrate the couple’s wedding Credit: LNP 9 Boris’ father Stanley was also pictured driving Credit: PA 9 The Johnsons are hosting a lavish party at Daylesford House in Gloucestershire tonight Credit: PA Carrie, 34, dazzled in her ivory champagne wedding dress by star fashion designer Savannah Miller – as guests gorged on food, including a South African-style barbecue from Smoke and Braai. Mum-of-two Carrie rented her $3,500 Italian silk outfit from My Wardrobe for $25 in a bid to support sustainable fashion. The floor-length Savannah Miller Ruby halter dress has a backless sheath and is described as the ultimate in understated and effortless vintage Hollywood glamour. A source described the event as ‘extremely elegant and stylish’ – and said Carrie looked ‘sensational’. Boris couldn’t take his eyes off her and a lot of people there either,” they added. The Prime Minister’s wife is said to have worked closely with Lady Bamford to organize yesterday’s party – held 14 months after she and Boris, 58, were officially married in a top-secret ceremony in Westminster. A huge white marquee topped with streamers housed guests who began arriving at the 1,500-acre estate at 5:30 p.m. It was erected in the landscaped gardens of 18th century Daylesford Houses near Stow-on-the-Wold beside a heart-shaped orchard. When the guests arrived – many in four-by-fours with darkened windows – the bells of St. Andrew’s Church in Kingham rang to welcome them to the party. Guests were offered Negroni cocktails of gin, vermouth rosso and campari, topped with orange peel – Carrie’s favorite drink. Earlier Lord Bamford, 75, owner of the JCB empire, left the Grade 1 listed mansion in his classic E-Type Jaguar and visited the nearby Daylesford Organic Farm Shop. Engineers were heard testing the sound system earlier today with music drifting through the countryside. And the organizers have installed huge bales of straw at the entrances and on the sidewalks to prevent onlookers from seeing the ceremony. FANTASY EVENING Boris and Carrie were joined by close friends and political allies for the party. The Tory leader’s sister Rachel, their 81-year-old father Stanley, and MPs Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries were all spotted arriving. A dozen Tory MPs are believed to have been invited – although not everyone was selected. Michael Gove was initially on the guest list. However, he was given the chop after Mr Johnson fired him from the Cabinet, it has been reported. Sajid Javid’s presence was also in doubt after he sparked a coup by stepping down last month. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are sure to miss the party as they campaign to become the next prime minister. Carrie looked sensational…Boris couldn’t take his eyes off her Visitors who managed to hold on to their invitations were welcomed into a chic marquee and handed glasses of liquor while enjoying views of the estate. Mr and Mrs Johnson secretly married last year in front of just 30 guests at a church in Westminster during the pandemic. It is believed that they had been hoping to celebrate their special day in style for some time. However, they were forced to repeatedly delay as Mr Johnson faced a series of crises which ultimately led to his reluctant resignation. The couple originally planned to celebrate their wedding with a party at Chequers, the Prime Minister’s Chilterns’ home. They were forced to change their plans after the political unrest last month. Downing Street declined to comment on the occasion. A spokesperson said he does not discuss private events that do not involve taxpayers’ money or ministerial statements. 9 Nadine Dorries didn’t look thrilled to see the press when she arrived 1 credit 9 Jacob Rees-Mogg beamed for the cameras Credit: LNP 9 Guests at the posh party will be served South African street food from a food van and seated on a rustic hay bale Credit: PA 9 Boris and Carrie got married in secret last year in front of just 30 people Credit: AP 9 The couple had planned to celebrate their wedding at an earlier date, but the event was repeatedly postponed amid the Prime Minister’s political crises Credit: The Mega Agency 9 Carrie hired a dress from designer Savannah Miller to do it

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-sun.com/news/5895384/boris-johnson-carrie-wedding-celebration-cotswolds/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos