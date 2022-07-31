APG proves President’s commitment to disabled athletes: Amali





We are not the original host; it was vietnam Surakarta, Central Java (ANTARA) – The ASEAN Para Games (APG) 2022 being held in Surakarta, Central Java Province demonstrates President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) commitment to athletes with disabilities, said Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali. He said disabled athletes have been waiting for the games for a long time as the regional sporting event was delayed for four years. “We are not the initial host, it was Vietnam. But then, since no other country expressed interest in hosting the games, President Joko Widodo asked us to offer ourselves as host,” said Amali in her statement here on Sunday. The Minister said the President’s instruction to volunteer as the host of the ASEAN Para-Games is due to his awareness of the Games which can be a platform for athletes with disabilities to compete and achieve achievements. Exploits. Related News: ASEAN Para Games: Manahan Stadium to Host Opening Ceremony and Athletics The cancellation of the 2020 ASEAN Para Games in the Philippines, the postponement of the next Asian Games in Guangzhou until 2023, as well as the limited number of single-event championships have reduced the platform that athletes with disabilities can use to show their abilities, he added. “Therefore, President Joko Widodo has instructed me to provide a platform for them to compete. If we are not the host of the current edition of the game, maybe the game will no longer be organized,” Amali explained. The minister expressed his appreciation for the collaborations devised between the central government and ministries, Central Java provincial authority, Surakarta municipal authority and other stakeholders that facilitated the preparations for the match. “In addition, we mobilize all our potentials in a very short time,” he stressed. Related news: APG participants placed in hotels based on the sports branch: Inaspoc He also expressed his optimism about Indonesia’s success in various sectors, such as sports achievements, administration and economy, by becoming the host. “The economic effect is very positive; flights from here are all full, and even some (athletes) have to use ground transportation (to come here). Hotels, car rental, transportation and business culinary industries are all booming. I have observed the effect economy of the event,” said Amali. Related News: Vice President to Officially Open 2022 ASEAN Paralympic Games Related News: 2022 ASEAN Paralympic Games Media Center Facilitates Disabled Journalists

