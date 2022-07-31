Politics
Change profile picture to Indian flag from August 2 to 15: PM Modi | India
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ was turning into a mass movement and urged people to put ‘tiranga’ as their profile picture on their social media accounts between 2 and August 15.
On his Mann Ki Baat radio show, Modi noted that as part of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” program to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, a special “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign is organized from 13 to August 15.
He urged people to hoist or display the national flag in their homes during the campaign.
“Let’s take this movement forward by hoisting the national flag over our homes,” he said.
Modi also urged people to put August 2-15 tricolor as their profile picture on social media platforms, noting that August 2 is the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya who designed the flag.
The prime minister said he was happy that the Mahotsav is taking the form of a mass movement, with people from all walks of life and all walks of life participating in different programs across the country.
“When India completes 75 years of independence, we are all going to witness a splendid and historic moment,” he said in reference to August 15.
The next 25 years is ‘Kartavyakaal’: Modi
It is the chance of the current generation to witness the 75th anniversary of Independence Day.
“If we were born in the time of slavery, how would we have imagined this day,” he said, saying that the biggest message that emerges from all the events held in the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav “is that the compatriots must follow their duty with total devotion.
“Only then can we fulfill the dream of these countless freedom fighters and build the India of their dreams,” he said.
This is why this “Amrit Kaal” of our next 25 years is “Kartavyakaal”, a period of duty for every citizen.
The Prime Minister also paid tribute to Udham Singh on the anniversary of his death on Sunday.
Noting that there are many railway stations associated with the history of the freedom movement, Modi said 75 of them in 24 states have been identified and will host several programs.
Modi also praised Indian sportsmen for their “exceptionally good” performances at several international events and said July had been a busy month in sports action.
Commuter ace PV Sindhu won his maiden title at the Singapore Open while Neeraj Chopra also continued his stellar performance and won the silver medal for the country at the World Championships in Athletics, it said. he declares.
He also mentioned the performance of Indian players in different tournaments.
An Indian team full of youthful enthusiasm is representing the country at the Commonwealth Games, he said.
“I am also happy that India is also hosting the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup. This tournament will be held around October which will boost the enthusiasm of the girls in the country towards the sport,” he said. -he declares.
