Turkey offers cooperation with Damascus against Kurdish YPG militants in northern Syria





Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara was ready to help the Syrian government in its efforts to root out members of the US-backed Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) militant group from areas energy-rich northeast Syria. Cavusoglu told the Turkish-language TV1000 news channel that his country was ready to cooperate with Damascus in such a campaign. We will provide all kinds of political support to the work of the [Syrian] scheme in this regard. It is the regime’s most natural right to eliminate a terrorist organization on its own territory, the senior Turkish diplomat said. Cavusoglus’ remarks come as President Recep Tayyip Erdogans has renewed threats of a new military operation in northern Syria. Earlier this month, Erdogan said Ankara’s plan for a new military offensive in northeast Syria against YPG members will remain on the agenda until security concerns be resolved. On July 19, the Turkish president was reprimanded for his push for the offensive by the leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, whose country has helped Syria in its anti-terror campaign, during a a bilateral meeting. Ayatollah Khamenei told Erdogan that any Turkish offensive against Syria would be detrimental to Syria, Turkey itself and the whole region, calling for the issue to be resolved through dialogue between Ankara, Damascus, Moscow and Tehran. Moscow also called on Ankara to refrain from an attack. On May 23, Erdogan announced a new Turkish cross-border operation in northern Syria with the stated aim of creating a 30-kilometre (18.6-mile) safe zone along the Turkey-Syria border. He did not provide further details but said the operation would be launched as soon as military, intelligence and security forces complete their preparations. Two civilians injured as Turkish forces shell western Hasakah Additionally, at least two civilians were injured after Turkish military forces launched a barrage of artillery fire at a residential area in Hasakah province in northeast Syria. Syria’s official SANA news agency, citing local sources who asked not to be named, reported that Turkish troops shelled the area of ​​al-Salmasa, which is near Tell Tamertown, on Saturday evening. The sources added that the shelling injured two citizens and damaged private property as well as public infrastructure in the targeted area. Turkey has deployed forces in Syria in violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Arab country. Ankara-backed militants were deployed to northeast Syria in October 2019 after Turkish military forces launched a long-threatened cross-border invasion in a declared attempt to drive YPG fighters away from border areas. Ankara considers the YPG a terrorist organization linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has sought to create an autonomous Kurdish region in Turkey since 1984. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and other senior officials have said Damascus will respond with all legitimate means available to Turkey’s ongoing ground offensive.

