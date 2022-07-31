Mann Ki Baat: Change social media DP to mark Independence Day, says PM Modi

On July 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio show. Today is the 91st episode of this half-hour radio show. The first episode of Mann Ki Baat aired on October 3, 2014. It is hosted by PM Modi and airs on the last Sunday of every month. The program aired across the network of All India Radio and Doordarshan, AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. The Prime Minister invited people to share their thoughts and suggestions earlier this month for this episode.

PM Modi urges people to make Indian toys famous In his speech at Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi said: Let us unite to make Indian toys more famous and accessible in the world. I urge parents to encourage their children to be creative.”

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails 10th and 12th grade students on exam results The Prime Minister said: “I congratulate the students who, despite the challenges, achieved commendable results in their 10th and 12th class exams. »

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi congratulates Indian athletes who have won medals During his speech at Mann Ki Baat today, Prime Minister Modi said: “This month, PV Sindhu won laurels at the Singapore Open and Neeraj Chopra won silver at the Championships. of the world. Our athletes are making a huge mark on the world stage.”

Mann Ki Baat: India exported toys worth 2,600 crores, says PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi has informed that the Indian toy industry is experiencing unprecedented growth. Imports of toys have decreased significantly by around 70%. India also exported toys worth 2,600 crores. Today, when we talk about toys, we hear the ringtone of Vocal4Local. Small businesses are collaborating with international toy brands to publicize Indian toys globally,” he said. He said ‘Melas’ or fairs have had an important place in the country’s history and culture. The Ministry of Culture is launching a competition where the best photos of Indian Melas will win a prize. So I urge everyone to go and see Melas happening around them, he added. Shumme Toys in Bengaluru manufactures eco-friendly toys. In Gujarat, Arkidzoo creates flashcards and storybooks based on augmented reality,” he shared.

AYUSH is gaining global prominence, says PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Our fight against Covid-19 is still ongoing, and holistic healthcare has had an impact across the world in this fight. AYUSH is now gaining prominence all over the world, leading to an increase in AYUSH exports. »

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi stresses importance of Ayurveda In his address, Prime Minister Modi said: During Covid-19, there has been an increase in research done on Ayurvedic herbs. In July, Indian Virtual Herbarium was launched and contains over one million specimens and scientific information about them.” Indian Virtual Herbarium is fast becoming an important resource for preserving plants and knowledge around our botanical diversity. It has over a million specimens so far,” he said. He said honey was called Amrit in Ayurveda. Honey is not only tasty but has several health benefits. Nimit Singh in Lucknow is one such person who instead of doing a job decided to become a honey producer and is now also working in training farmers in rural areas,” the Prime Minister added. Through scientific beekeeping, Subhash Kamboj has been able to grow his honey business from just 6 boxes to over 2,000 boxes,” he said.

PM Modi urges people to change social media photos with Tiranga from August 2 The prime minister said August 2 was the birthday of Pingli Venkhaiya who designed the national flag. I urge everyone to change their photos on social media with Tiranga from August 2. Tiranga unites us and motivates us to do something for the country. I urge compatriots to hoist the national flag at home,” Prime Minister Modi said in his address to the nation during the Mann Ki Baat program.

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi shares stories of India’s freedom struggle Prime Minister Modi said: “Kakori station is well known for the incident when Ram Prasad Bismil and other freedom fighters attacked the British train and showed them Indian might. » There are many stories of such railway stations and 75 such stations in 24 states have been identified to raise awareness of the Indian freedom struggle,” he added.

PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighter Shaheed Udham Singh During the 91st edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to freedom fighter Shaheed Udham Singh. On July 31, we all pay tribute to Shaheed Udham Singh Ji and all other freedom fighters who have sacrificed for the nation,” he said. He said people celebrated Tirot Singh’s contribution to the freedom struggle through a beautiful carnival in Meghalaya, while in Karnataka unique celebrations started with Amrita Bharati Kannada Rathi paying tribute to the fighters of the freedom of the region.

PM Modi addresses the nation during the 91st Mann Ki Baat On July 31, Prime Minister Modi began addressing the nation through the 91st episode of his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio show. He says: This time Mann ki Baat is special because we will now be celebrating the 75th Independence Day.”

