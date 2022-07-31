Politics
Mann Ki Baat: Change social media DP to mark Independence Day, says PM Modi
On July 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio show. Today is the 91st episode of this half-hour radio show. The first episode of Mann Ki Baat aired on October 3, 2014. It is hosted by PM Modi and airs on the last Sunday of every month. The program aired across the network of All India Radio and Doordarshan, AIR News website and newsonair mobile app.
The Prime Minister invited people to share their thoughts and suggestions earlier this month for this episode.
PM Modi urges people to make Indian toys famous
In his speech at Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi said: Let us unite to make Indian toys more famous and accessible in the world. I urge parents to encourage their children to be creative.”
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails 10th and 12th grade students on exam results
The Prime Minister said: “I congratulate the students who, despite the challenges, achieved commendable results in their 10th and 12th class exams. »
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi congratulates Indian athletes who have won medals
During his speech at Mann Ki Baat today, Prime Minister Modi said: “This month, PV Sindhu won laurels at the Singapore Open and Neeraj Chopra won silver at the Championships. of the world. Our athletes are making a huge mark on the world stage.”
Mann Ki Baat: India exported toys worth 2,600 crores, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has informed that the Indian toy industry is experiencing unprecedented growth.
Imports of toys have decreased significantly by around 70%. India also exported toys worth 2,600 crores. Today, when we talk about toys, we hear the ringtone of Vocal4Local. Small businesses are collaborating with international toy brands to publicize Indian toys globally,” he said.
He said ‘Melas’ or fairs have had an important place in the country’s history and culture.
The Ministry of Culture is launching a competition where the best photos of Indian Melas will win a prize. So I urge everyone to go and see Melas happening around them, he added.
Shumme Toys in Bengaluru manufactures eco-friendly toys. In Gujarat, Arkidzoo creates flashcards and storybooks based on augmented reality,” he shared.
AYUSH is gaining global prominence, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Our fight against Covid-19 is still ongoing, and holistic healthcare has had an impact across the world in this fight. AYUSH is now gaining prominence all over the world, leading to an increase in AYUSH exports. »
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi stresses importance of Ayurveda
In his address, Prime Minister Modi said: During Covid-19, there has been an increase in research done on Ayurvedic herbs. In July, Indian Virtual Herbarium was launched and contains over one million specimens and scientific information about them.”
Indian Virtual Herbarium is fast becoming an important resource for preserving plants and knowledge around our botanical diversity. It has over a million specimens so far,” he said.
He said honey was called Amrit in Ayurveda. Honey is not only tasty but has several health benefits. Nimit Singh in Lucknow is one such person who instead of doing a job decided to become a honey producer and is now also working in training farmers in rural areas,” the Prime Minister added.
Through scientific beekeeping, Subhash Kamboj has been able to grow his honey business from just 6 boxes to over 2,000 boxes,” he said.
PM Modi urges people to change social media photos with Tiranga from August 2
The prime minister said August 2 was the birthday of Pingli Venkhaiya who designed the national flag.
I urge everyone to change their photos on social media with Tiranga from August 2. Tiranga unites us and motivates us to do something for the country. I urge compatriots to hoist the national flag at home,” Prime Minister Modi said in his address to the nation during the Mann Ki Baat program.
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi shares stories of India’s freedom struggle
Prime Minister Modi said: “Kakori station is well known for the incident when Ram Prasad Bismil and other freedom fighters attacked the British train and showed them Indian might. »
There are many stories of such railway stations and 75 such stations in 24 states have been identified to raise awareness of the Indian freedom struggle,” he added.
PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighter Shaheed Udham Singh
During the 91st edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to freedom fighter Shaheed Udham Singh.
On July 31, we all pay tribute to Shaheed Udham Singh Ji and all other freedom fighters who have sacrificed for the nation,” he said.
He said people celebrated Tirot Singh’s contribution to the freedom struggle through a beautiful carnival in Meghalaya, while in Karnataka unique celebrations started with Amrita Bharati Kannada Rathi paying tribute to the fighters of the freedom of the region.
PM Modi addresses the nation during the 91st Mann Ki Baat
On July 31, Prime Minister Modi began addressing the nation through the 91st episode of his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio show.
He says: This time Mann ki Baat is special because we will now be celebrating the 75th Independence Day.”
Mann Ki Baat: listen to PM Modi live on these pages
You can also listen to PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat monthly radio show live on the following portals,
1) twitter.com/BJP4India
2) http://facebook.com/BJP4India
3) http://youtube.com/BJP4India
4) http://bjplive.org
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi will soon address the 91st episode
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his Mann Ki Baat with the nation at 11 a.m. today. You can listen to the radio program live on the YouTube channels of AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.
Stay tuned for live updates!
Download the app to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/mann-ki-baat-live-pm-modi-to-address-91st-episode-of-monthly-radio-program-11659237998522.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Boris Johnson’s father Stanley and sister Rachel arrive at PM and Carrie’s lavish wedding celebrations in the Cotswolds July 31, 2022
- Heavy rains and thunderstorms to hit Britain in tropical and muggy weather July 31, 2022
- Bollywood star Kajol celebrates 30 years in cinema July 31, 2022
- What Dijon Johnsons Cancellation Means For Ohio State Football: Buckeyes Recruiting July 31, 2022
- Prime Minister Modi has turned governance upside down, has direct connection to people, says Nirmala Sitharaman July 31, 2022