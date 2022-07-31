‘You are alive thanks to Narendra Modi’: Bihar minister’s vaccine praise





If you’re alive, credit goes to Narendra Modi. He developed the Covid vaccine. the minister said Muzaffarpur: On Friday, Bihar Minister Ram Surat Rai praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership India carried out the world’s biggest vaccination campaign during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the credited with saving Indian lives. “If you are alive, the credit goes to Narendra Modi. He developed the vaccine during the covid pandemic and administered his free doses to the people of the country,” Ram Surat Rai told a public meeting in Muzaffarpur . The Bihar BJP chief said several countries are still struggling with the economic impact of the pandemic, but in India work is being done at a rapid pace to strengthen the economy. “Talk to the Pakistanis – we have seen the situation there through TV reports. We Indians are still at peace,” Rai added. @Narendra Modi @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/MDN3FzZbUr manish (@manishndtv) July 31, 2022 The country passed the milestone of administering 200 million vaccination doses on July 17 this year, 18 months after the start of the vaccination campaign in the country. Ahead of Independence Day, the center announced a special campaign – “Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava” – to provide free precautionary doses to people aged 18 and over from July 15 to September 30, 2022. Prime Minister Modi said earlier this month that the government’s decision to administer free booster doses of the Covid vaccine to all citizens over the age of 18 will boost India’s vaccination coverage and create a country healthier.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/youre-alive-because-of-narendra-modi-bihar-ministers-vaccine-praise-3210535 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

