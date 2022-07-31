Ahsan threatens to bring Imran to justice – Pakistan





LAHORE: A visibly angry federal planning minister, Ahsan Iqbal, threatened on Saturday to bring former prime minister Imran Khan to justice.

I am taking you to court where you have to prove that I am involved in corruption, he told Khan.

Addressing a press conference, he said: I state publicly that during my five-year tenure, I oversaw development expenditure of Rs 3.2 trillion. If anyone proves even 32 paisa of corruption, I will accept any punishment. But if not, Imran (Khan) should be prepared for the consequences.

Imran Khan, who introduces himself as Mr Clean, is actually Mr Corrupt. He was the one who gave 50 billion rupees, laundered and corrupt money traced by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA), to a developer in exchange for some finery of gold and diamonds. This money, which belonged to the state of Pakistan, was released to an individual through a cabinet decision, which was kept secret even from ministers and they signed the dotted lines.

Imran Khan is a selfish hate monger who spreads lies and misleads people through social media. Its playwright is (Adolf) Hitler who did exactly the same and left behind a devastated Germany; Imran Khan would be no different, the minister castigated.

Opposing the Electoral Commission, Iqbal wondered why it was delaying the decision on the foreign funding case. Has the commission been frightened into inaction in this matter? If so, it would be a very bad example: he would open the way for everyone to threaten to shut up. He should announce the decision immediately. With so much documentary evidence, the commission expects.

It is not only the evidence that proves the case against Imran Khan, but also his behavior. When all the evidence reached the commission, Imran Khan asked it to move to the closed-door hearing. Why would a clean man do that, especially who has demanded a public trial in all other cases against him? He shouted from the roof to demand money trails from others, but wants to hide his own money trail. All of this evidence and his behavior make it an open and closed case. Why does the electoral commission sit there?

Iqbal conceded that the economic decisions taken by his government (PML-N) hurt him politically and caused an embarrassing defeat in the recent by-elections. Yes, we knew that these decisions were going to reduce the political capital of the parties and they did. But, we must not forget who put us in the economic straightjacket? It was Imran Khan; that his ministers (Shaukat Tareen or Hafiz Sheikh) deny that they were the ones who finalized the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which forced the PML-N to make these difficult decisions. The national treasury has no budgetary room for any type of subsidy and the entire increase in international prices is passed on to the people of Pakistan. They are causing economic hardship and the government is aware of this, but powerless.

The PML-N, as a party, tries to control the genius at a higher political cost. But this economic altruism is necessary for the good of the country and to put an end to political and economic uncertainty. Imran Khan and his supporters in the institutions are trying to sow political uncertainty. Certain decisions taken in the recent past had fueled this fire and created a speculative economy. The growing imbalance between the rupee and the dollar is directly linked to these decisions. This kind of bad national service must stop immediately, he demanded.

Posted in Dawn, July 31, 2022

