



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on state governments to address the payments crisis that is undermining the financial and operational viability of power sector entities by timely removing subsidies to distribution services (discoms) and ensuring local government departments and agencies pay their electricity bills. before the due dates. Stating that unpaid dues to power sector entities, gencos and discoms, amounted to a staggering Rs 2.5 trillion, he said state subsidies due to discoms alone exceeded Rs 75,000 crores of rupees at last count. Around Rs 60,000 crore is to be paid by state government departments and local bodies to discoms for the electricity they consume. The Prime Minister was attending an event marking the culmination of Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya Power @2047 via video conference. He also launched the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, the latest package to revive discoms, on occasion. The scheme has an expenditure of Rs 3 trillion over five years, including 32% of the central budget. It aims to reduce AT&C (Overall Technical and Commercial) losses at pan-India level to 12-15% and ACS-ARR (Average Cost of Procurement-Average Realized Revenue) gap to zero by 2024-25 improving the operational efficiency and financial viability of all nightclubs and public sector electricity services. Currently, the ACS-ARR spread is 36 paise/unit, while average AT&C losses are around 21%. The goal of the UDAY discom revival program was to reduce the AT&C level to 15% and eliminate the ACS-ARR gap by the end of 2018-19. Nightclubs suffer massive losses due to electricity theft, meter tampering, inaccurate billing and, most importantly, inadequate rate increases. The continued losses have also pushed discoms into a virtual debt trap, with a debt stock of 5 trillion rupees at last count, a quarter of which is for Tamil Nadu’s sole use. The Prime Minister said that after blending ethanol in gasoline and jet fuel, the country was now moving towards blending green hydrogen in gas pipelines, which would reduce dependence on fuel. regard to imports of natural gas. Modi said the energy and power sectors have a huge role to play in accelerating India’s progress over the next 25 years. The strength of the energy sector is also important for the ease of doing business and is equally important for the ease of living, he said. He also laid the foundation stone for various green power projects of NTPC worth over Rs 5,200 crore. Modi also inaugurated the 100 MW Ramagundam floating solar project in Telangana and the 92 MW Kayamkulam floating solar project in Kerala. He laid the foundation stone for the 735 MW Nokh Solar Project in Rajasthan, the Green Hydrogen Mobility Project in Leh and the Kawas Green Hydrogen Blending with Natural Gas Project in Gujarat.

