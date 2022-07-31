PDIP compares Jokowi volunteers’ meeting with Mega and his ministers





Jakarta – PDI-P (PDIP) Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto commented on the meeting between President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and its volunteer manager a few days ago. Hasto said the reunion was a common thing to do. “Yes, the name is volunteers, meetings like that, yes, there is an arisan, there are meetings of volunteers, that’s normal,” Hasto said at the PDIP DPP office, Central Jakarta, on Sunday ( 31/7/2022). Hasto says Jokowi He also frequently meets with political party leaders. He also compared the meeting between the general president of the PDIP, Megawati Soekarnoputri, and her ministers when she was president. It is said that the meeting is still held frequently. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “The party also meets regularly with Pak Jokowi, Ibu Mega also often meets with his ministers, there is a social gathering forum. And there are dialogues, as long as the dialogue is for the progress of the nation and the country, it is a positive thing,” he said. Furthermore, Hasto said that the meeting of President Jokowi and his volunteers was not a form of maneuvering in the political world. “If it’s all considered maneuvers, that’s also today’s maneuver,” Hasto said. Previously, Jokowi met with his volunteer leaders at Bogor Palace, West Java last Friday (7/29). During the meeting, Jokowi reportedly asked his volunteers not to rush to express their political position in 2024. “The president also told us not to rush in transmitting political positions,” president of the Friends of Voluntary Work of Jokowi Andi Gani Nena Wea told detik.com. Otherwise, Jokowi asking volunteers not to get involved in practical politics regarding the 2024 presidential candidate. “He ordered for the volunteers do not rush. He again insisted that the volunteers should not be directly involved in practical politics first concerning presidential candidates (presidential candidates). Pak Jokowi is asking for volunteers to be more likely to work to help the government,” Arus Bawah Jokowi (ABJ) President Michael Umbas said, revealing the content of the meeting with Jokowi in his statement to detik.com. See also Video: HRS should support political parties opposed to the PDIP [Gambas:Video 20detik] (is is)

