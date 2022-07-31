Fall of the rupee: Imran and Miftah exchange barbs





ISLAMABAD:

As the rupiah continued its losing streak against the US dollar, the blame game between the PML-N and the PTI also continued, with the latest development being the war of words between former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Twitter on Saturday. .

Commenting on the worsening situation, PTI leader Imran criticized the ruling coalition, which he called an “imported government” that was “made up of crooks but is also completely incompetent”.

He pointed out that the dollar stood at 178 rupees when he was ousted from power but has now hit 250 rupees.

Responding to the former prime minister’s tweet, the finance minister said that when Imran took office the dollar was at 122 rupees and by the time he was ousted it had risen to 190 rupees.

He added that the PTI government had reduced the external debt from 25 trillion rupees to 44 trillion rupees.

The minister argued that Imran had “left the energy sector in a serious mess” with no provision or contract for gas or fuel, and circular debts of 2.5 trillion rupees in electricity and 1.5 trillion rupees in gas.

“Just last year, [the] The circular debt electricity addition was Rs 850 billion,” he added. He lambasted the PTI government for driving the country into bankruptcy after violating the agreement with the

International Monetary Fund (IMF) by providing fuel subsidies.

Miftah argued that the coalition government saved the country from default.

“We saved Pakistan from default and we are proud of that,” he added.

The minister claimed that from Toshakhana watches for foreign funding and Farah Khan wielding power and taking bribes, the government knew who the “real thief” was.

“We know who is corrupt, lying and incompetent. IK and IK alone are responsible for this mess,” he wrote again.

Separately, PTI leaders criticized the imported government for its “incompetence” and “apathy” due to which Pakistan’s economy was sinking at an alarming rate, as inflation soared this week and the rupee hit a high. record level.

PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar and top leader Shaukat Tarin, in their statements, expressed serious concerns about the rapidly declining economic situation in the country.

Umar claimed that the “imported government’s” incompetence and lack of interest were major contributors to the country’s economic difficulties.

He added that inflation reaching its highest level in a week had aggravated the miseries and hardships of the people, but the “corrupt” and “incompetent” rulers adopted an insensitive attitude towards their miseries.

The former planning minister noted that prices of basic necessities had risen by more than 37 percent, the highest level in Pakistan’s history.

He added that there had been a 3.68% increase in just one week.

Separately, Tarin blamed the government for having “crushed the people under the unprecedented rise in the prices of items of daily use”.

He added that the seriousness of the situation could be judged by the fact that inflation had soared to almost 40% under the “incompetent” government in place when he used to blame the PTI government for the inflation of 12.5%.

The former finance minister said the rupiah was in freefall as the current government was completely clueless and could not manage the economy.

He wonders how long it will take to hold new elections.

