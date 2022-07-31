Jared Kushner said he stopped Donald Trump from attacking Rupert Murdoch, new memoir claims





Jared Kushner says he stopped Donald Trump from attacking Rupert Murdoch after criticizing him in 2015.

Kushner claims he then convinced a skeptical Murdoch to back Trump, according to his forthcoming memoir.

Fox News, owned by Murdoch, then played a crucial role in Trump’s political rise.

Jared Kushner said he intervened to stop Donald Trump from attacking media mogul Rupert Murdoch in 2015, according to his forthcoming memoir.

In “Breaking History”, a copy of which was obtained by The Guardian, Kusher said his stepfather was furious at Murdoch’s criticism of him as he ran in the Republican primary.

“Trump called me. He clearly had enough. ‘This guy is no good. And I’m going to tweet him,'” Kushner wrote in the book, according to the newspaper.

“‘Please, you’re in a Republican primary,’ I said, hoping he wasn’t about to post a negative tweet aimed at the most powerful man in conservative media.’ You don’t need to get on Rupert’s bad side. Give me a few hours to fix it.'”

In his book, Kushner claims he convinced a skeptical Murdoch to support his stepfather, reports The Guardian, which eventually became a crucial relationship.

Fox News, owned by Murdoch, then played a significant role in Trump’s rise from businessman and reality TV star to president.

When Trump first entered politics in 2015, Murdoch openly criticized him, once tweeting, “When is Donald Trump going to stop embarrassing his friends, let alone the whole country?”

Kushner writes that he visited the media mogul in July 2015 after Trump became enraged by a New York Times article about Murdoch’s low opinion of him.

“‘Rupert, I think he might win,’ I said as we sat in his office. ‘You agree on a lot of issues. You want smaller government. You want lower taxes .You want stronger borders,'” Kushner writes. .

Kushner said Murdoch seemed surprised Trump was seriously considering running and the next day he called to tell Kushner he may have “misjudged” the situation.

The story continues

“I watched that, and maybe I was wrong. He actually has a real following. which he plays it.” Murdoch told Kushner, according to the book.

After convincing Murdoch that Trump wanted to be president, Kushner says they’ve come to “a truce, for now.”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson. FoxNews

Despite continued reports of tensions between the two men over the years, Fox News has continued to support Trump during his tenure.

However, the relationship became strained when Fox News became the first major outlet to call Arizona for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

It has previously been reported that Kushner called Murdoch on election night to question the decision and that the media mogul told him the numbers were “ironclad”.

Since his 2020 election defeat, which Trump continues to deny, Fox News has begun to distance itself from him, often skirting his coverage in favor of other Republicans.

Kushner’s memoir, which chronicles his time as Trump’s senior adviser during his presidency, is set to be released Aug. 23.

Read the original article on Business Insider

