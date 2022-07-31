Pakistani army chief reportedly seeks US help in securing crucial IMF loan





ISLAMABAD

Pakistan’s military leader has reportedly asked for US help in securing early disbursement of an International Monetary Fund loan as high energy import prices push the cash-strapped South Asian nation to the brink a payment crisis.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa spoke by phone with US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman earlier this week and raised the issue, government sources told VOA Friday night on condition of anonymity.

Pakistan reached a staff-level deal with the IMF last week to revive a multi-billion dollar bailout. However, the deal is subject to approval by the lenders’ board, which is due to meet at the end of August. Islamabad is expected to get about $4.2 billion under the loan program, starting with an initial tranche of about $1.2 billion.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Asim Iftikhar Ahmad confirmed telephone contact between Bajwa and Sherman but did not share details.

Well, I understand that a conversation took place, but at this stage I don’t directly know the content of that discussion, Ahmad told a weekly press conference in Islamabad.

A State Department spokesperson in Washington did not directly confirm whether the conversion took place.

US officials meet regularly with Pakistani officials on a range of issues. As standard practice, we do not comment on details of private diplomatic conversations, the spokesperson told VOA.

Nikkei Asia first reported on the Bajwa-Sherman contact on Friday, saying the Pakistani military leader had asked the White House and the Treasury Department to use their influence to help expedite the release of the loan. The United States is the main shareholder of the IMF.

Yes, the sources in Islamabad said when asked if the two officials had spoken on the issue of disbursement of the IMF loan. However, the outcome of the Bajwa appeal was not immediately known.

Critics attributed the delay in releasing the loan to Pakistan’s track record of failing to deliver on commitments to undertake crucial economic reforms.

FILE – The seal of the International Monetary Fund is seen in Washington, January 10, 2022.

Late Friday, Bajwa also spoke by telephone with General Michael Erik Kurilla, the commander of US CENTCOM.

The Army’s media wing in a statement quoted its chief as telling Kurilla that Pakistan values ​​its relationship with (the) United States and we look forward to strengthening the mutually beneficial multi-area relationship based on interests. common.

The statement quoted the US commander as pledging to play its part to further improve cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

IMF program approval is key to Pakistan’s access to other avenues of financing for the country, including the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

Pakistan’s central bank’s foreign exchange reserves have fallen to around $8.5 billion, barely enough to cover a few weeks of imports, and its currency has fallen to historic lows against the US dollar in recent days. , with inflation at its highest in more than a decade. .

Shortly after negotiating the deal with the IMF, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs’ coalition government said it would receive the first tranche of $1.17 billion very soon.

But Sharif is under increasing pressure from ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is demanding that the government resign and hold a snap general election in Pakistan.

Khan criticized Bajwa for reaching out to Washington, saying it was not an army chief’s job to talk to the United States about financial matters. The ousted prime minister told local TV channel ARY in an interview that the army chiefs’ decision demonstrated that neither the IMF nor foreign governments trust the Shehbaz administration.

Analysts noted, however, that civilian and military leaders in Pakistan have traditionally conducted economic relations with Washington, citing the military’s role in Pakistani politics and foreign policy issues.

Khan alleges that Shehbaz conspired with Washington to orchestrate the ouster of his government in a parliamentary confidence vote in April, triggered in part by rising inflation. The United States denies the charges.

The former prime minister also indirectly accused the military leader of playing a role in his removal, accusing the military of dismissing political motives.

Khan and his Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party are campaigning hard to stage a return to the next widely expected elections in October. The opposition leader has organized and spoken at massive public rallies against the government across Pakistan since his ousting.

