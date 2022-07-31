Boris Johnson loyalist Nadine Dorries slammed for meme showing Rishi Sunak with knife killing Julius Caesar





Indian-born Rishi Sunak is in the running for Britain’s next prime minister London: A key loyalist to outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and supporter of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as his successor, who has been vocal in the attacks on Rishi Sunak, came under fire on Sunday for retweeting an image “dangerous and unpleasant” of the former Chancellor. . Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries reposted a tweet on her social media account showing an image of Johnson dressed as Roman leader Julius Caesar and Sunak stabbing him in the back, a reference to his killer Brutus. Business Secretary Greg Hands, who backs the former British Indian minister in the race, told ‘Sky News’ the message was “appalling”. “I find it in bad taste and I find it, less than a year after our colleague’s stabbing, in very, very bad taste, even dangerous,” he said. Referring to the stabbing to death of Tory MP Sir David Amess by a constituent last year, he added: ‘It hasn’t even been a year since the stabbing of Sir David…so I think that’s in very, very poor taste, dangerous even,” but an unnamed Dorries ally pointed out that it was “obviously a satirical image of Brutus and Caesar”, photoshopped to provide political commentary. “Some people will of course want to be intentionally offended,” the ally said. He is running to become prime minister. His name is @RishiSunak . pic.twitter.com/RMeApX9s7n radius | #BackBoris #LizForLeader (@ThanksBoJo) July 29, 2022 Dorries has previously attacked Sunak’s expensive dress sense as a sign of not being in touch with the British electorate and accused him of carrying out a “ruthless coup” against his former boss. “I am bitterly disappointed that Boris Johnson was removed in a ruthless coup, as he was, led largely by Rishi Sunak,” she said. It comes as a report by the ‘Observer’ newspaper claims Sunak’s team is being urged to revise its ‘general election-style’ campaign in favor of a grassroots effort, speaking directly to the estimated 180,000 Tory members in a last-ditch attempt to beat Liz Truss to Conservative leadership. Truss tops opinion polls and bookmakers odds as the favored candidate to succeed Boris Johnson. “Voting is very sweet, you don’t have to do much to move it. We’re making it far too complicated. There are brilliant people in charge, but I’m just afraid we’re running the wrong campaign,” said a Sunak supporting the Tory MP told the newspaper. Another MP said: “The stuff they’re having their guys produce is social media stuff for a general election. It’s about the party members. It should just be about bringing Rishi and the main supporters to as many members as possible. They’re trying to get MPs for them, but he’s mostly doing social media graphics.” A third ally said: “I think it looks quite difficult for him, but I can’t give up hope just yet. There are a lot of MPs talking to their associations. There’s still time. It would be absurd to just go through the motions for the next four weeks.” Mail-in ballots for the election will start landing at Tory member addresses from next Thursday, with the deadline for receiving completed ballots being the evening of September 2. The result will be announced on September 5. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

