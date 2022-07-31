Hot Mic overhears Gaetz reassuring Roger Stone that Trump would help him





Representative Matt Gaetz told Roger Stone in 2019 that Trump would grant him clemency, The Washington Post reported. Gaetz was caught talking to Stone on a hot mic at a Trump event in October 2019. Stone had his 40-month sentence commuted by Trump in July 2020.

A hot mic caught GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz reassuring former President Donald Trump’s former ally Roger Stone that he would be granted clemency as he prepares for his trial in 2019, reported the Washington Post on Saturday.

Stone, who had been an associate of Trump for decades, was charged with one count of obstruction, five counts of making false statements to FBI and congressional investigators, and one count of witness tampering in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

In November 2019, a jury found Stone guilty. In February 2020, he was sentenced to 40 months in prison, but that sentence was later commuted by Trump before he left office.

According to The Post, a month before Stone was found guilty, Gaetz told Stone at an event at a Trump property that he would likely be found guilty but would also receive clemency.

“The boss still has a very favorable opinion of you,” Gaetz told Stone, according to The Post. Gaetz pointed out that Trump “said it straight up.”

He also added, “I don’t think the big guy can let you down for this.”

The congressman told Stone that he was working on getting his pardon but did not want to discuss the situation further because there were many microphones backstage at the event.

“Since there are many, many recording devices out there right now, I don’t feel able to speak freely about the work I’ve already done on this,” Gaetz said.

Trump in July 2020 commuted Stone’s sentence, which he called “unfair”.

“Roger Stone is a victim of the Russian hoax that the left and its media allies have perpetuated for years in an effort to undermine the Trump presidency,” the then-president said in a statement. “There has never been any collusion between the Trump campaign or the Trump administration and Russia.”

