Donald Trump slammed by MAGA supporters after Tudor Dixon endorsement





A number of Donald Trump supporters have turned against the former president after he endorsed Tudor Dixon to become Michigan’s next governor.

Trump announced Friday night that he would endorse Dixon, a former political commentator who backs false claims that the 2020 election was rigged, in the GOP primary on Aug. 2.

The winner of Tuesday’s race will face Governor Gretchen Whitmer at midterm in November.

In a statement announcing his endorsement, Trump described Tudor as a “conservative warrior” who “will stand against the radical left as they attempt to indoctrinate our children and is ready to take on one of the worst governors in the nation.”

Donald Trump on Friday endorsed Republican Tudor Dixon as Michigan’s next governor. Zach Gibson – Pool/Twitter/Getty Images

However, a number of MAGA supporters reacted negatively to Trump’s support for Tudor, believing she is an establishment candidate while pointing to the huge support and funding she received from the former secretary. to Trump’s education, Betsy DeVos, who resigned her post a day later. the attack of January 6.

Trump supporters furious with the endorsement, which has been rumored to be coming for months, also accused Dixon of being a Republican in name only. [RINO].

In the comments below Trump’s announcement of his endorsement of Dixon, Truth Social user LibertyPoltie wrote, “Bad decision Trump – lost my vote in 2024 #RINO supporter.”

A second Truth Social user added, “He lost mine and my family! [sic] She is a Devos-funded RINO facility and he just backed it. I’m outside. Thousands of Michiganders I know are.”

The DeVos family is one of Michigan’s largest and most influential political donors.

The family and their allies have already donated more than $1 million to political action committees that have funded ads supporting Dixon, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Trump supporters also expressed their anger over Tudor’s endorsement on Twitter.

“I don’t like who President Trump endorsed for Governor of Michigan. Tudor Dixon is a Rino and is paid by Devos! I will be voting for Ryan Kelley for Governor of Michigan,” tweeted user @ Lisa111974.

I don’t like the person President Trump has endorsed for governor of Michigan. Tudor Dixon is a Rino and is paid by Devos! I will be voting for Ryan Kelley for Governor of Michigan!! https://t.co/nJngc39ETW

— Lisa (@Lisa111974) July 30, 2022

Another Twitter user @SuppressedName wrote: “Donald Trump, technically said the other night, he’s a politician now! I’m curious if he meant, he’s part of the Washington swamp? Take Devos money for Tudor Dixon says to it’s me!”

In response to a question on Twitter about whether people trust Trump, the @NauticalMiles, who has the hashtag MAGA in his Twitter bio, said, “I’m not sure after endorsing Tudor Dixon in Michigan, a candidate Never Trumper!”

In his statement of endorsement, Trump said that when he first met Tudor, she “wasn’t well known, but I could tell she had something very special about her.”

“She gave a powerful speech about how she would lead Michigan, fight for electoral integrity, fix the economy, and protect Michigan’s future for every child,” Trump added. “Then after acknowledging her during my Rally speech in April, her campaign took off like a rocket. The great people of Michigan got it, and so did I.”

In a tweet after acknowledging the statement, Dixon said, “I’m honored to have President Trump’s endorsement. We will unite Michigan and defeat Gretchen Whitmer.”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump and Dixon for comment.

