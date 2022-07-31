Ukrainian grain shipments could resume on Monday, Turkish official says





A spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that the first grain export ship is expected to leave Ukrainian ports on Monday. In an interview with broadcaster Kanal 7, Ibrahim Kalin said the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul will likely complete the final works on the export routes soon. The agreement, signed under the auspices of the United Nations and Turkey on July 22, aims to allow the safe passage of ships carrying grain from three ports in southern Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine are the world’s main suppliers of wheat, and a UN-brokered deal signed in Istanbul last week aims to ease the food crisis and bring down world grain prices, which have risen since the Russian invasion. increase. WATCH | Ukraine resumes grain exports despite risks: Ukraine resumes grain exports despite Moscow attack on Odessa port Ukraine plans to resume grain exports from Black Sea ports this week, following a UN-brokered deal with Russia last Friday. This despite the fact that two Russian missiles hit the port of Odessa less than 24 hours after an agreement was reached allowing the grain cargo to pass safely. Ukraine’s president said on Sunday that this year’s harvest could be half of what it usually is due to Russia’s aggression. In English, President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted that “the Ukrainian harvest could be doubled this year”. “Our main objective is to prevent a global food crisis caused by the Russian invasion. Yet we will find a way for the grain to be delivered instead,” he added. Ukraine, a major global grain supplier, is struggling to get its produce to buyers as Russia’s naval blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports has driven up global prices for grain, cooking oil, fuel and fertilizers. Do. drone blast Elsewhere, officials in Russia’s annexed Crimea carried out a drone strike ahead of Ukraine’s planned celebrations to mark Russian Navy Day, injuring six people and calling for the festivities to be called off. He accused him of being forced. “An unidentified object flew into the courtyard of the fleet headquarters,” Mikhail Razvodjayev, governor of Sevastopol, headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, wrote in the Telegram messages app. He has contacted the Ukrainian Defense Ministry for comment, but has so far received no response. An explosive device carried by a drone is believed to have detonated at the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet on a peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. The Black Sea Fleet news agency said the drone appeared to be homemade. In this June 29 photo, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, residents gather photos of a family left under rubble after a Russian artillery bombardment. (George Ivanchenko/Associated Press) Fighting continued elsewhere in Ukraine. Vitaly Kim, the mayor of the port city of Mykolaiv, said one person was killed in the Russian bombardment which damaged a hotel and a school building. One person was killed in the Sumy region of northern Ukraine near the border with Russia, the regional administration said. In the Donetsk region, controlled by Russian separatists, three people were killed in attacks the day before, Governor Pablo Kirilenko said.

