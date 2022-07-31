As India continues to report over 10,000 COVID-19[feminine] cases over the past few days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the country’s fight against COVID was still ongoing and that holistic healthcare had made an impact worldwide in that fight.

“Our fight against COVID is still ongoing, and holistic healthcare has had an impact worldwide in this fight. AYUSH is now gaining prominence around the world, leading to increased exports of AYUSH,” said said Prime Minister Modi today while addressing the monthly radio show. ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

India recorded 19,673 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. With this further increase in COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the country now stands at 4,40,19,811. Here, the active cases stand at 1,43,676, which represents 0.33% of the total number of cases.

The Prime Minister pointed out that there had been an increase in ongoing research into Ayurvedic herbs.

The Prime Minister said: “During COVID-19, there has been an increase in research being done on Ayurvedic herbs. In July, India Virtual Herbarium was launched which contains over 1 lakh of specimens and information scientists about them.”

The Prime Minister, in his monthly radio address, informed that India’s Virtual Herbarium is becoming an important resource for preserving plants and knowledge around our botanical diversity. “It has over a million specimens so far,” he said.

Highlighting the contributions of entrepreneur Subhash Kamboj, the Prime Minister said, “Through scientific beekeeping, Subhash Kamboj has been able to grow his honey business from just 6 boxes to over 2,000 boxes.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that in Karnataka, another entrepreneur named Madhukeshwar received a government grant for 50 bee colonies. “Now it has over 800 colonies and produces different kinds of honey,” he said.

Pointing out that in Ayurveda ‘honey is called Amrit’, the Prime Minister said: ‘Honey is not only tasty but has several health benefits. Nimit Singh in Lucknow is one such person who, instead of doing a job, decided to become a honey producer and is now also working on training farmers in rural areas.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the “Har Ghar Tiranga” movement will be held from August 13 to 15 and urged the country’s citizens to use “tiranga” as their profile picture in social media accounts between August 2 and August 2. August 15th.

“Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from August 13 to 15, a special movement – ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is organized. Let’s take this movement forward by raising the national flag at home,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. today while speaking to the monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

“August 2 is the birth anniversary of Pingli Venkhaiya who designed the national flag. I urge everyone to use ‘tiranga’ as their profile picture in social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 “, did he declare.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

Addressing the 91st edition of the monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi said India is going to have a glorious and historic moment as it completes 75 years of independence.

“My dear compatriots, today we began our discussion of 75 years of independence, with a cross-country tour. The next time we meet, our next 25-year journey will have already begun. We we must all join in for our beloved tricolor to be hoisted into our homes and those of our loved ones. Share with me how you celebrated Independence Day, if you did anything special this time. Next time We will talk again about the different colors of our Amrit Parv. Until then, I take my leave of you. Thank you very much,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the 91st edition of his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11am today.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only helped bring India this far in its evolutionary journey, but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to activate India 2.0, fueled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’s official journey began on March 12, 2021, which began a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end after one year on August 15, 2023.

(With ANI entries)