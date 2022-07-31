PM Modi also wants ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ on your social media, reports in ‘Mann Ki Baat’





Delhi: On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to put the “tiranga” (“tricolor”, the national flag) as a display image on their social media profiles between August 2 and 15. In his radio program “Mann Ki Baat”, he reported a movement called ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ (tricolor on each house) organized from August 13 to 15. “Let’s take this movement forward by hoisting the national flag over our homes,” he said. The reader is part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (‘Pious Festival of Freedom’), which was celebrated with several events and projects in the run up to the 75th anniversary of independence this year. The prime ministers said it was turning into a mass movement. Picking August 2 to start the social media profile picture campaign, he said the date marked the birthday of Pingali Venkayya, “who designed our national flag.” Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from August 13 to 15, a special movement “Har Ghar Tiranga” is organized. Let’s move this movement forward by raising the national flag over our homes. #MannKiBaatpic.twitter.com/NikI0j7C6Z PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 31, 2022 Venkayya’s initial design in 1921, which he presented to Mahatma Gandhi, was actually slightly different from what eventually became the national flag, but it served as a prototype. Its design had the three colors we have today, but had a charkha (spinning wheel, symbol of autonomy) in the center. A stamp issued in memory of Pingli Venkayya (also spelled Venkaiah) by the Government of India in 2009. (Image: postagestamps.gov.in) Prime Minister Modi also referred to ‘Madame Cama’, whose full name was Bhikaiji Rustom Cama, as having played ‘a key role in shaping the national flag’. His 1907 version also had three colors, in addition to several cultural and religious symbols, with ‘Vande Mataram’ in the center. For the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, the central government also changed the flag code. Now, all kinds of materials can be used to make the polyester, cotton, wool, silk and Khadi bunting flags, while machine-made and polyester flags were not allowed. There are also no restrictions on the size of the flag, or when it is displayed. Previously, the flag was only allowed to fly from sunrise to sunset. According to an official statement, more than 20 crores of national flags would be flown above houses during the three days. PM Modi, in the address, mainly focused on events to celebrate independence. “People from all walks of life and from all walks of life participate in different programs across the country,” he said. “When India completes 75 years of independence, we are all going to witness a glorious and historic moment.” He also talked about some plans of his government. Fairs of several cultures were also mentioned, as was Ayurveda. He also congratulated the athletes who succeeded during the month of July. “A few days ago, the results of class 10 and 12 were announced across the country,” he added, “I congratulate all the students who have succeeded thanks to their hard work and dedication.”

