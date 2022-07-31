The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain should leave on Monday: official









YEARS |

Updated: Jul 31, 2022 6:49 PM IS

Ankara [Turkey]July 31 (ANI): There is a high probability that the first ship carrying grain will leave Ukraine on Monday August 1, Sputnik news agency reported citing Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin on Sunday.

“The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain could leave tomorrow morning,” Kalin said.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said grain exports through the Black Sea would begin in the coming days.

“With the start of maritime grain transport in the coming days, we will make an important contribution to the next global food crisis,” TASS news agency quoted Erdogan as reporting.

Erdogan also said that Turkey would continue its efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis diplomatically.

“We are determined to continue diplomatic efforts until peace between Russia and Ukraine is secured. In the near future, we hope to receive encouraging news during the talks and with contacts at all levels, including including the leaders”, added the Turkish president.

Meanwhile, a senior UN trade official said the global body would continue to remain engaged with partners in the European Union, United States and Russia to understand any barriers to grain exports to following the agreement with Ukraine. The statement comes as the defense ministers of Russia and Turkey and the infrastructure minister of Ukraine met in Istanbul to sign a UN-brokered grain export deal that would see Russia to export its grain and fertilizers, reported the Washington Post.

The deal ended a wartime stalemate that had threatened food security in several countries and paved the way for the export of tonnes of Ukrainian grain.

The agreement will allow Ukraine to export 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural products blocked in Black Sea ports due to the war.

Notably, the agreement will create provisions for the safe passage of ships. In addition, a control center will be established in Istanbul, staffed by UN, Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian officials, to direct and coordinate the process and ships will undergo inspections to ensure they are not carrying weapons.

Ukraine is considered the “breadbasket of Europe”, providing 10% of the world’s wheat, 12 to 17% of the world’s corn and half of the world’s sunflower oil. Twenty-five million tons of maize and wheat – the total annual consumption of all least developed countries.

The West has blamed Russia’s actions for driving up prices in countries like the UK and the ongoing blockade has put 47 million people around the world on the brink of humanitarian catastrophe.

Since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war, security experts say one of Moscow’s first strategic objectives quickly became apparent as its armored columns advanced along the coast in an attempt to seize Ukraine’s coastline. . (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/first-ship-with-ukrainian-grain-likely-to-depart-on-monday-official20220731184935 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos