Boris Johnson and wife Carrie host lavish second wedding at 1,500 acre estate indoors



















July 31, 2022 – 12:18 BST



Nicholas Murphy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted a second wedding celebration with his wife Carrie at Daylesford House in the Cotswolds see photos and details.

More than a year after their secret wedding ceremony, Boris Johnson58 years old, and his wife Carrie34, threw a second party with their friends and family. RELATED: Where will Boris and Carrie Johnson live with their two young children? The party took place at Daylesford House in the Cotswolds, a 1,500-acre estate with a Grade I listed country house, orangery, heart-shaped orchard, secret garden and swimming pool. Loading player… WATCH: The most unconventional wedding dresses of all time Guests included Boris’ sister Rachel Johnson and her father Stanley, who were photographed in their cars entering the field. A helicopter also landed at the site ahead of the nuptials, presumably carrying a VIP. Marquees and hay bales have been set up outside so that everyone can enjoy the festivities. Although Boris and Carrie – who share son Wilfred, two, and daughter Romy, seven months, would have probably also invited Lord and Lady Bamford, who own the sprawling property as well as the organic farm just a mile away. It was previously believed that the now resigned British Prime Minister would host the celebrations at Chequers, a 16th-century government-owned mansion that serves as his country residence. MORE: Everything you need to know about Boris Johnson’s three marriages and seven children SHOP: The best Disney engagement rings to make her feel like a princess A marquee had been set up within the grounds of the estate for the happy couple. A spokesperson for No 10 broke the news that they were planning to hold a bigger wedding party following their low-key nuptials in May 2021. They said: ‘The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds were married yesterday after- midday in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral. The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer.” The Prime Minister is said to be celebrating at Daylesford House Boris’ beautiful bohemian bride was then seen sporting a barefoot look as she posed for a picture with her hubby, posted by Tory politician James Cleverly on Twitter. The snap gave fans a glimpse of their secret celebrations in the garden of 11 Downing Street, which no more than 30 guests were invited to attend. A big congratulations to @carriesymonds and @BorisJohnson about their marriage. 🥂 pic.twitter.com/qEKrAKFBRR —James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) May 30, 2021 Boris and Carrie on the first day of their wedding in May 2021 Carrie was a vision in white as she donned a lace bohemian wedding dress by Christos Costarellos. The bride defied tradition and traded in a tulle veil for an elegant floral headband. In keeping with the bohemian theme, hay bales, colorful buntings and a lavish outdoor display could be seen in their garden. MORE: The best wedding gifts for couples getting married in 2022 Planning your wedding? Sign up for HELLO’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/brides/20220731146716/boris-johnson-wife-carrie-second-wedding-inside-details/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos