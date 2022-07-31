Trump Burger restaurant in Texas becomes tourist attraction: report





A restaurant in Texas called Trump Burger has become a hit with locals, according to The Houston Chronicle. The restaurant is located in Austin County, where nearly 8 in 10 voters backed Trump in 2020. Its owner told the Chronicle he opened the restaurant out of appreciation for Trump’s economic policies. Loading Something is loading.

A Texas restaurant set up as a shrine to Donald Trump has become a hit with tourists and locals alike, its owner has claimed.

Roland Beainy, a second-generation Lebanese-American and Trump supporter, told the Houston Chronicle that he opened the restaurant in Bellville, Texas, in 2020, a year after returning to the United States from living in Lebanon. for several years.

“Being an immigrant from a place where everything is bad and where you work for almost 200 dollars, you see someone like him to support the country and improve the economy. Me, being an entrepreneur, I appreciate what ‘he did,” he told the newspaper. .

Politically themed restaurants can be divisive, but the metrics appear to favor Beainy given that Trump won nearly 80% of the vote in Austin County where Bellville is located in 2020.

One local told the Chronicle he’s not very political but likes to eat there for the service and finds the decorations fun, while another said the restaurant is packed on weekends.

Trump’s approval rating among Republicans is down, with a recent New York Times poll placing his support at 49%. But he remains the overwhelming front-runner for the GOP nomination. Indeed, “Trump 2024” banners are proudly hung in the restaurant.

In the meantime, Beainy told the Chronicle that he faced the downside of creating a company dedicated to the president with the second-highest final disapproval rating ever.

“We got a lot of bad calls initially, people wanting to burn the place down,” Beainy told the newspaper. “It was scary at first, but we don’t get those calls anymore. We have a big audience, and not all of them are Trump supporters. They come for the food and the service.”

Beainy hopes Trump will stop for a meal someday, saying he has contacts who could reach the 45th president. Based on previously reported eating habits, her menu might appeal to her given her fondness for McDonald’s.

Tokyo-based Munch’s Burger Shack had similar success when it dedicated a burger meal to Trump after he ate there in 2017.

