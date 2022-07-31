APG Demonstrates President’s Commitment to Athletes with Disabilities: Amari





We are not the first hosts. Was in Vietnam SURAKARTA, CENTRAL JAVA (ANTARA) – The 2022 ASEAN Paralympic Games (APG) in Surakarta, Central Java will demonstrate President Joko Widodo’s commitment to athletes with disabilities, Zainuddin Amari said. said the sports minister. He said athletes with disabilities have been waiting for the games for a long time since the regional sporting event was postponed for four years. We were not the first hosts. We gave them instructions,” Amari said in a statement on Sunday. The minister said the president had asked him to volunteer as the host of the ASEAN para-games as he had in mind that the games could be a platform for athletes with disabilities to compete and succeed. I said yes. related news: ASEAN Para Games: Manahan Stadium to host opening ceremony and athletics The cancellation of the 2020 ASEAN Para Games held in the Philippines, the postponement of the next Asian Games in Guangzhou until 2023, and the limited number of single-event championships have resulted in athletes with disabilities. He said there are fewer platforms available to show off. your abilities. Added. Therefore, President Joko Widodo instructed me to give them a platform to compete. ‘ explained Amari. The Minister thanked the thoughtful cooperation between the central government and ministries, Central Java provincial authorities, Surakarta city authorities and other stakeholders to facilitate the preparations for the games. “In addition, we mobilize all possibilities in a very short time,” he stressed. related news: APG participants placed in hotels based on the sports sector: Inaspoc He also expressed his optimism about the success of Indonesia, as the host country, in various fields such as sports performance, administration and economy. The economic effect is very positive. All flights from here are full, and even some (athletes)[have to use land transport to get here]. and culinary businesses thrive on the impact of the event,” Amari said. related news: Vice President officially kicks off 2022 ASEAN Paralympic Games related news: 2022 ASEAN Para Games Media Center to support journalists with disabilities

