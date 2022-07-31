How Turkey is deploying soft power at home and abroad to turn its imperial dreams into harsh reality

The Erdogan government is harnessing the lure of Turkey’s soft power to achieve its imperial dreams. And in time it’ll only get bolder

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan leads worshipers in the first prayers at Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia since his controversial March 2019 statement that the monument, which over the centuries has served as a cathedral, mosque and museum, would once again have become a Muslim place of worship. AFP

Imam Hatip Schools

Of particular interest is how Erdogan harnesses the lure of soft power at home and abroad. At the national level, the Imam Hatip school can be a good example. A secondary educational institution, Imam Hatip School was established in the middle of the last century, as part of the old Ottoman goal of raising good Muslims. One of the notable students of this school is President Erdogan himself, and to leverage his mission of a new Turkey, he chose Imam Hatip School as his rallying point. As a result, Turkey had around 5138 (out of around 400 before Erdogan) Imam Hatip schools (as of 2019), influencing no less than 1.3 million students, mostly along the Anatolian region which remains the largest region with large swathes of rural and religious population, a far cry from secular modernized European Turkey. Today, Imam Hatip schools not only produce imams but are also on the way to making the country more Islamic. Buoyed by its success and support among the Islamic populace, there was a time in 2014 when authorities suspected of part of society briefly toyed with the idea ofconvertall schools in Turkey to Imam Hatip schools. If Erdogan wins the 2023 election, this could be an area to watch.

Ertugrul tool and beyond

What has however been a runaway success beyond a shadow of a doubt is Turkey’s projection of Islamic soft power internationally. The only name that dominates most of space is Dirilis: Ertugrul (Resurrection: Ertugrul). Ertugrul and subsequent Turkish TV shows propagating the Turkish version of Islamism were the stars of the Turkish parade in the Islamic world. Turkish dramas are now at the top of foreign language shows; they score above Korean or Hindi pop dramas. They have found a significant base among the Middle Eastern crowd, Central Asians or even among the Balkan. Such was Ertugrul’s soft-power influence that this show was apparently successful in inducing an entire nation like Pakistan to re-evaluate its identity and traditional ties to Saudi Arabia to consider reshaping their national character in crisis according to Turkish lines. The average Pakistani, who was Arab until around 2010, now calls himself Turkish.

Turkish dramas team up with Bollywood

To consider that a few actors playing roles in a drama are more effective than the Chinese army striking in Ladakh may seem comical to many. But if the same image makes you think Why Turkey; why not China?, then this gives us a reason to explore an area that is perhaps even sweeter than India’s borders: Indian identity. This is the area where an Ottoman replay can hit India more massively than when China tries to slice salami. Because frankly, China’s continued aggression on our borders, while trying, is causing the nation to rally behind its military and leadership. A visible external enemy unites.

It is the invisibility factor that makes cultural imperialism a tougher enemy. India, being a melting pot, already has an identity crisis of epic proportions. The melting pots remain a colorful buffet that is a mix of culture, heritage, religion, philosophy, art, etc. An incredible assortment no doubt, but the same assortment prevents consolidation. Moreover, the more universalist culture takes over (as Atlanticist Western Europe took over from the brief but vibrant Mittel Europa after the 1990s). And a universalist culture like Islam has been there for centuries with no signs of letting up.

This became evident in the 1980s, when Saudis alarmed by the 1979 Iranian revolution went into a frenzy to spread Wahhabism. It was the time of the sclerosis of Islam among the Muslim population of the subcontinent; their dress, language, emulation of religious practices began to change, adding to the pre-existing theory of distance, or return to puritycodes. This explosion of Wahhabization in the Sunni world is behind the terrorism in Kashmir of the 1990s, the Afghan jihad, the use of terrorism by the Taliban, ISI and Pakistan as a tool of foreign policy, and a host of other diseases that have rocked the subcontinent.

While Wahhabi consolidation was in full swing, one of the main players preventing reciprocal consolidation among the Indian population was none other than Bollywood. Contrary to what many think, Bollywood is not India’s soft power spotlight to the world, it serves more as a domestic gaslighting agency, a soft grooming gang if you can that has been carefully designed to keep the subcontinent permeable to institutionalized Marxism, casteism, religious conversion, anything that prevents the fusion of an Indian identity.

Think of these Turkish dramas as Bollywood 2.0. A more focused initiative, dedicated to the cause of elevating Islamic soft appeal to stellar levels. While the response to these shows among India’s relatively indecisive Muslims has been phenomenal, the Turkish dramas have even taken over large swathes of the uprooted urban crowd who previously used Bollywood’s brand of secularism as a badge of identification.

ROI and beyond

This is a low investment, high return business. For Ankara, it is cheap to flood the subcontinent with TV and web series, but it has a huge geopolitical impact. With Mohammed Bin Salman trying to modernize Saudi Arabia, there is bound to be a void Wahhabism leaves behind in the Sunni world. Capitalizing on this could be Turkey’s realpolitik masterstroke. While Turkey’s regional priorities are drawn from Selim I’s rulebook, if a few web series manage to crack the code and fill the void that would occur if Wahhabism ebbed along distal geographies (like India or Myanmar), this could propel Turkey as good faith. leader in the minds of millions of Sunnis around the world.

The ground is also receptive. Indian Muslims have sentimental ties to two ancient empires: the Mughals (sub-continental in nature) and the Ottomans (MK Gandhi, Khilafat, as well as the legendary Eurasian Islamic superpower). A carefully curated appeal that is replete with regal paraphernalia and rich hues, without the stark and quite dark desert culture that Wahhabism represents, is destined to find mainstream acceptance among a crowd of postmodern cafes and pubs. Ankara can then influence the Kashmir, Rohingya or local election narrative by using this as a fulcrum.

Then there is the financial aspect. Wahhabism did not spread exclusively on state funds. There were thousands of private actors, individuals, agencies and institutions scattered around the world, who injected astronomical sums to promote it. Some of these sponsors were sincere about a global Islamic takeover, while some (mostly Western agencies) remained focused on destabilizing geographic areas wherever it suited their agenda. Stepping back from the Saudi scene could open that window for Erdogan tomorrow where Turkey has started to attract those investors and become the unrivaled center of power that has funneled finances along with the soft and hard lure of the Islam.

As far as India is concerned, a weak will is the first victim of times of crisis. India has not yet fixed its identity even after 75 years. We still haven’t decided whether we are Aryans, South Asians, Indians, Vedics etc. weakness.

As long as the histories of our civilization remain forced under the rug, it wouldn’t take many forums for a universalist, expansionist agenda to dazzle us from our cell phone or TV screen. .

