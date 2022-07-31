Jokowi gathers volunteers at the Palace, Fahri Hamzah immediately reacts like this: Don’t bother him like that..





Gelora Party Vice Chairman Fahri Hamzah sees President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) action in rallying dozens of support organizations at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java as a positive step. I see it positively. He (Jokowi) advised the term ojo milk, it means, don’t bother him like that. Right now everyone is bothering him, his ministers are playing politics, DPR members are playing politics even though it is a huge crisis, Fahri said in Jakarta, Saturday (7/30/2022). Also Read: Bharada E Shoots Former Head of Criminal Investigation Unit Brigadier J: It’s Not Just Scratched, It’s Sakti Too! Fahri admitted he fully understands Jokowi’s direction to his volunteers to focus on resolving the crisis so they don’t rush to talk about the 2024 election. He transmitted, I heard his suggestions focused on professional work to deal with the crisis. So this should be a lesson for us, all the parties that exist, should they be separated if they want to participate in the election, just the election. According to Fahri, Jokowi’s direction to his volunteers is clear, which is to ask not to interfere with the work and duties of the state for the sake of the election. “Preparing the candidates, but the professional work in the cabinet, in the parliament, it has to be concentrated because the crisis we are facing is big, I see it like that,” he explained. As is known, Jokowi gathered dozens of his supporting organizations after returning from his visit to a number of countries in the East Asian region. The meeting was held at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java on Friday (29/7/2022). The meeting was attended by Barricade 98 and 29 other volunteer representatives. The meeting lasted about 2 hours, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. WIB, said Barricade 98 President Benny Rhamdani, who was also present at the meeting. Also Read: Disturbing Creatives, Leading PSI Asking Kominfo to Unblock PayPal and Online Games: It’s Became a Fortune for Many People! Benny revealed that during the meeting, Jokowi shared the current situation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, economic conditions and the threat of a global recession. Jokowi said all countries were experiencing uncertainty over the threat of a global crisis due to the pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian war which had a domino effect of energy and food price spikes. Meanwhile, Projo’s general secretary, Handoko, said Jokowi has again emphasized the use of milk milk linked to support for the presidential election. “The president reiterated that because many national issues are correlated with the global situation, the statement of ojo kesusu is repeated again,” Handoko said. He added, He ordered not to rush into name A, name B, that’s about it. So the instructions were repeated to us not to hurry because there is still a lot of homework.

Disclaimer: This article is a Populist collaboration with Accurate.

