PM Modi dedicates NTPC floating solar array to the nation – The New Indian Express





By Express press service PEDDAPALLI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated the nation’s largest floating solar power project with a capacity of 100 MW at NTPC Ramagundam to the nation. As part of the closing ceremony of the Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya Power @ 2047 program, Modi addressed and interacted with people from various states in virtual mode. On the occasion, NTPC Ramagundam authorities had set up a giant LED screen for attendees to watch the Prime Minister’s speech at Kakatiya Function Hall. Collector S Sangeetha Satyanarayana, Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Kumar Deepak and NPTC Chief General Manager Sunil Kumar attended. In his speech, the Prime Minister suggested that every dwelling should install a solar panel on the roof to reduce the load on power generation companies. Likewise, farmers should install solar panels on their farmlands, he said, adding that the Center would focus on solar power projects in the coming days. Modi said that for the past eight years, his government has provided electricity to almost every home in the country. NTPC ready to install more factories in TS

NTPC (Ramagundam & Telangana) Chief General Manager Sunil Kumar said on Saturday that NTPC is ready to install floating solar power projects if the state government comes forward to accept its proposals. spoke at a press conference where he said energy security will bring true freedom. On the Prime Minister’s advice, we will try to install solar panels above every household and in every field, he said. Considering the success of the 100 MW floating solar power project, NTPC Ramagundam plans to set up a 60 MW solar power project on the same water body. MODI SATISFIED WITH VILLAGE ELECTRIFICATION

