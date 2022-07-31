PM Modi on Mann ki Baat: Put “tiranga” as your profile picture on social media between August 2 and August 15





Image source: PTI (FILE). Prime Minister Modi suggests people use ‘tiranga’ as their profile picture on social media. Strong points Har Ghar Tiranga movement to be held in India from August 13-15: PM Modi

Prime Minister urged citizens to use ‘tiranga’ as profile picture in social media accounts from August 2

August 2 is the birthday of Pingli Venkhaiya who designed the Indian national flag Mann ki Baat News Updates : Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday July 31 that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga‘ will be held from August 13-15 and urged citizens across the country to use ‘tiranga’ as their profile picture in social media accounts between August 2-15. “Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from August 13 to 15, a special movement – ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is organized. Let’s take this movement forward by raising the national flag at home,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. today while speaking to the monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’. “August 2 is the birth anniversary of Pingli Venkhaiya who designed the national flag. I urge everyone to use ‘tiranga’ as their profile picture in social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 “, did he declare. ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. Addressing the 91st edition of the monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi said India is going to have a glorious and historic moment as it completes 75 years of independence. “My dear compatriots, today we began our discussion of 75 years of independence, with a cross-country tour. The next time we meet, our next 25-year journey will have already begun. We we must all join in for our beloved tricolor to be hoisted into our homes and those of our loved ones. Share with me how you celebrated Independence Day, if you did anything special this time. Next time We will talk again about the different colors of our Amrit Parv. Until then, I take my leave of you. Thank you very much,” Prime Minister Modi said. ALSO READ: ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is turning into a mass movement, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat Prime Minister Modi addressed the 91st edition of his monthly radio program “Mann Ki Baat” at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said earlier in a tweet: “I invite you all to tune in to this month’s #MannKiBaat tomorrow, July 31 at 11am. Also sharing a booklet covering interesting topics from last month, such as India’s progress in space, glory on the sports field, Rath Yatra and more.” Learn more about Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only helped bring India this far in its evolutionary journey, but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to activate India 2.0, fueled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’s official journey began on March 12, 2021, which began a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end after one year on August 15, 2023. (With ANI inputs) READ ALSO: NOTICE | The secrets of Modis’ popularity latest news from india

