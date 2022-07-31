Ukrainian grain shipments could resume on Monday, Turkish official says





The possibility of the first grain export ship leaving Ukrainian ports on Monday is high, a spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday. Speaking in an interview with Kanal 7 TV channel, Ibrahim Kalin said the joint coordination center in Istanbul will probably complete the final works on the export routes very soon. An agreement signed under the leadership of the UN and Turkey on July 22 aims to allow the safe passage of ships carrying grain from three ports in southern Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine are the world’s main suppliers of wheat, and the UN-brokered deal they signed in Istanbul last week aims to both ease the food crisis and reduce world grain prices. which have increased since the Russian invasion. WATCH | Ukraine to resume grain exports despite risks: Ukraine to resume grain exports despite Moscow attack on Odessa port Ukraine is set to resume grain exports from its Black Sea ports this week following a UN-brokered deal with Russia last Friday. This despite the fact that two Russian missiles hit the port of Odessa less than 24 hours after the agreement was finalized to allow the safe passage of grain shipments. Ukraine’s president said on Sunday that the country’s harvest could be half its usual volume this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “The Ukrainian harvest this year is threatened to be half as much,” suggesting half the usual amount, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in English on Twitter. “Our main objective is to prevent the global food crisis caused by the Russian invasion. Cereals always find a way to be delivered alternatively,” he added. Ukraine, one of the world’s leading grain suppliers, has struggled to get its produce to buyers due to Russia’s naval blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which has fueled global prices for grains, oils cooking, fuel and fertilizer. drone blast Elsewhere, a senior official in Russia-annexed Crimea has accused Ukraine of carrying out a drone attack ahead of planned celebrations to mark Russian Navy Day, injuring six people and forcing the cancellation of the festivities. “An unidentified object flew into the courtyard of the fleet headquarters,” Mikhail Razvozhayev, governor of Sevastopol, home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The drone-carried explosive device is believed to have been detonated at the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet on the peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. The Black Sea Fleet’s press service said the drone seemed to be homemade. In this photo from June 29, a local resident collects photos of his family left under rubble after Russian shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. (George Ivanchenko/Associated Press) Fighting continued elsewhere in Ukraine. The mayor of the port city of Mykolaiv, Vitaliy Kim, said one person died in Russian shelling that damaged a hotel and school buildings. Shellingkills, owner of Ukraine’s largest agricultural company The founder and owner of one of Ukraine’s largest agricultural enterprises Nibulon, Oleksiy Vadatursky, and his wife were killed in a Russian strike on the Mykolaiv region, Kim said on Sunday. The governor said on Telegram that the couple were killed in their home when the city was bombed overnight and on Sunday morning. Nibulon, headquartered in Mykolaiv, specializes in the production and export of wheat, barley and corn, and has its own fleet and shipyard. In the Sumy region of northern Ukraine, near the Russian border, shelling killed one person, the regional administration said. Three people have died in attacks over the past day in the Donetsk region, which is partly under the control of Russian separatist forces, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/russia-invasion-ukraine-day158-1.6537585 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos